2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Tennessee-born business to open second Louisville location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons will be getting Louisville's second-ever storefront of a Tennessee-based juicing shop. "I Love Juice Bar" will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a press release. The juice bar offers juices, smoothies, bowls and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options across...
Second Louisville coffee chain votes to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, Sunergos employees gathered at the Woodlawn Avenue store and voted to unionize. In a previous press release, the union said around 57 employees were expected to vote. So far there are five locations in the metro. Employees said the final vote was 30-14 for the...
Longest recreational trail in Indiana coming to New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at his 2023 State of the State address that the South Monon Freedom Trail is coming to New Albany. According to a news release, the trail is just over 63 miles long and connects five counties in Southern Indiana. The trail begins just north of the Sazerac facility and ends near Bedford. It will be the longest recreational trail in the state of Indiana.
wdrb.com
Increased demand for event venues leading to more investments in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Venues around Kentuckiana are capitalizing on an increased demand after many events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Crestwood is investing on a project in Maples Park. Construction for the Millstone Amphitheater is expected to begin in early March. The...
Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
Louisville Zoo to host job fair, looking for 'outgoing, highly motivated' individuals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! If you are looking for a job, we've got the perfect one for you. The Louisville Zoo is looking for "outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public" to fill seasonal positions in a variety of their departments. There are...
WHAS11
Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
wdrb.com
Renovation underway to push 138-year-old Mellwood Tavern into the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick Gregory says the fried chicken and a community of local music has kept the Mellwood Tavern in business at Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue — in some form — for more than 138 years. The Louisville bourbon bar has been a staple of...
'That’s how you change the culture': Portland-based youth group discusses solutions to violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During a press conference Wednesday morning, new Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the homicide rate in the first two weeks of the new year is not acceptable, and it’s a top priority for his organization. Greenberg was joined by Jason Buckner, whose brother was killed...
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
WLKY.com
New homeless camp downtown further highlights Louisville’s housing crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're driving west on Interstate 64 and take the Third Street exit, you may have noticed a new site at the edge of the ramp. A growing homeless camp with tents, cots and a community of people appearing to settle downtown, at least for now, advocacy groups say.
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network
Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
k105.com
Michael C. Jones, 71
Michael C. Jones, 71, of Mammoth Cave passed away Jan. 9, 2023 at his home. The Louisville native was a retired Bellsouth Telephone lineman and a US Army National Guard veteran. He was a son of the late Robert M. Jones Sr. and Dorothy Beck Jones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard W. Jones.
wdrb.com
Funeral, visitation information announced for Jeremiah Buckner, former Linkin' Bridge member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members will gather to say a final goodbye to one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge this weekend. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on...
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
wdrb.com
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
WHAS11
