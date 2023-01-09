ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Second Louisville coffee chain votes to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, Sunergos employees gathered at the Woodlawn Avenue store and voted to unionize. In a previous press release, the union said around 57 employees were expected to vote. So far there are five locations in the metro. Employees said the final vote was 30-14 for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Longest recreational trail in Indiana coming to New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at his 2023 State of the State address that the South Monon Freedom Trail is coming to New Albany. According to a news release, the trail is just over 63 miles long and connects five counties in Southern Indiana. The trail begins just north of the Sazerac facility and ends near Bedford. It will be the longest recreational trail in the state of Indiana.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Fourth Louisville Starbucks 'tired of waiting', unionizes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coffee shops in Louisville are unionizing left and right. On Jan. 11, the Baxter Station Starbucks in the heart of the Highlands won their union vote in a "landslide victory" of 14 to 4, according to a Starbucks Workers United press release. Margot Mutter, Baxter Station...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Now is the time': KHS waives adoption fees for adult dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs starting on Friday. The organization is having a week-long adoption event at KHS’ Main and East Campus Adoption Centers. Officials say the goal is to help find loving homes for the animals currently in KHS’ shelter to free up space so they can rescue more dogs and cats from overcrowded shelters in Louisville and Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Michael C. Jones, 71

Michael C. Jones, 71, of Mammoth Cave passed away Jan. 9, 2023 at his home. The Louisville native was a retired Bellsouth Telephone lineman and a US Army National Guard veteran. He was a son of the late Robert M. Jones Sr. and Dorothy Beck Jones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard W. Jones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball

A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

