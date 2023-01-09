ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

The killing of Shayla Curts

Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Missouri legislators propose bills addressing child care shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Columbus Park YMCA Head Start has two classrooms; each can hold 17 students. These days, it only uses one. The YMCA operates five Head Starts in the Kansas City area. Heather Gilliam heads them. "We are currently short-staffed," Gillam told KMBC on Wednesday. "We...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Flight cancellations strike again in KC after temporary FAA shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air traffic temporarily early Wednesday morning for the first time since 911. The shutdown was due to a malfunction of a safety system pilots are supposed to check...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
ASTORIA, OR

