Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
kcur.org
The killing of Shayla Curts
Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
KMBC.com
Missouri legislators propose bills addressing child care shortages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Columbus Park YMCA Head Start has two classrooms; each can hold 17 students. These days, it only uses one. The YMCA operates five Head Starts in the Kansas City area. Heather Gilliam heads them. "We are currently short-staffed," Gillam told KMBC on Wednesday. "We...
Kansas City groups surprise single mom with a car
The Urban League of Greater Kansas City worked with Geico and other businesses to surprise a Raytown single mom with a reliable car.2
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
KMBC.com
Wayside Waifs says the last two rescues from an Iowa puppy mill have been adopted
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two dogs are being adopted from Wayside Waifs. They were rescued from a puppy mill more than a year ago. Huskies Fiona and Rex are about to say goodbye to Wayside Waifs after 435 days in the shelter. When they arrived, Wayside Waifs’ Casey Waugh...
KMBC.com
Flight cancellations strike again in KC after temporary FAA shutdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air traffic temporarily early Wednesday morning for the first time since 911. The shutdown was due to a malfunction of a safety system pilots are supposed to check...
Rising egg prices driving small Kansas City area business to social media
There have been roughly a dozen confirmed Avian flu cases on each side of the state line with the most recent confirmations coming in both states last week.
KWCH.com
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
Kansas City human trafficking victim shares story of survival, new beginnings
Human trafficking is an issue that has impacted many worldwide, including here in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City Public Schools only calling for two schools to close now
After criticism, Kansas City Public Schools now only plans to close two buildings -- Longfellow and Troost elementary schools -- instead of 10.
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
KCTV 5
KCK senior living facility declared ‘uninhabitable’ due to bed bug infestation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs. County code enforcers declared the building “unfit for human habitation.” The bright pink notice was posted on the front window of the building on 70th Street.
Kansas City-area homeowners could see more rats, experts warn
Kansas City-area homeowners may seeing more rats as it gets colder, according to The Pest Dude; Orkin ranked KC as 27th rattiest city in 2022.
1 person killed, 2 others critically injured in overnight shooting in KCMO
Kansas City, Missouri, police say three people were shot overnight. One person died and two others are in critical condition.
KMBC.com
KCPS will close only 2 schools instead of 10 under new revised Blueprint 2030 recommendation
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — All 10 schools will not be shut down in the Kansas City, Missouri, school district under the district'sfinal blueprint 2030 recommendation that the board of education unveiled Wednesday night. Both Longfellow and Troost elementary will be the schools to close under the revised new plan.
Family reacts after charges filed in Kansas City, Kansas, teen’s 2014 killing
Charges have been filed in the case of 16-year-old Deleisha Kelley, who was killed and then dumped on the Missouri side of the state line.
Comments / 0