Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
BBC
'Energy prices will still absolutely soar for us'
Businesses are still digesting a government announcement detailing how support for energy bills will change once the current scheme runs out in March. But the initial reaction so far seems to be one of disappointment - and fear. "Energy prices will still absolutely soar for us and for everybody else...
Soaring food and energy prices could persist ‘for next two years’
Warning comes in annual global risks report for next week’s World Economic Forum in Davos
New $914 direct payment drops today for millions of Americans – see who qualifies for the money
MILLIONS of Americans will receive more money today to close out the year. The direct payment worth an average of $914 reflects the new amount for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) for 2023. Individuals who typically receive $841 will start getting $914 for their Supplemental Security Income. December 30 is an...
Direct payments between $1,000 and $2,000 could go out to Americans under $17.6billion plan – who would qualify
A BIG budget surplus could result in Americans getting direct payments worth up $2,000 next year. Governor Tim Walz has been calling for months to give a tax rebate to residents of Minnesota. While efforts failed in 2022 due to opposition from Republicans, there is renewed hope that it could...
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing
An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?
The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Bakersfield Channel
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
CBS Denver
Renewable energy usage has doubled in the last decade
Renewable energy is having a moment. According to the US Energy Information Agency renewable sources of energy like hydropower, wind and solar will account for 24 percent of the nation's energy supply in 2023, more than double what it was a decade ago. The number is being driven by an increase in generating capacity from wind and solar and the retirement of coal and nuclear plants. While big states like California, Texas and Washington lead the way on total renewable energy generation, one small state has been leading in a different way. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state...
Inside the Denim Industry’s Energy Agony
The world is experiencing “the first truly global energy crisis,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said during Singapore International Energy Week in October 2022. He added that things will probably only worsen as demand for liquid natural gas is not expected to meet available supply in the coming months and that the world’s oil supply will also be reduced due to OPEC’s recent decision to cut oil exports by 2 million barrels per day. That’s bad news for almost everyone but especially grim for denim mills that have literally been put through the mill of late...
UK Government Proposes Car-Free Sundays To Cut Emissions
Over in the UK, Parliament has proposed more stringent regulations to combat rising emissions and conserve fuel, reports Autocar, suggesting that large cities like London should have no cars on their roads on Sundays, among other things. A Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee report says the UK's transport networks must be more energy efficient to hit climate targets and reduce dependency on oil imports.
Vox
Why your gas bill might be way higher this winter
Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. For households struggling to pay their energy bills, it could be a long,...
BBC
£600 energy payment: 'Helpline needed' says fuel poverty charity
A fuel poverty charity has expressed concern about the lack of a helpline for people who have queries about their £600 energy support payment. Every home in Northern Ireland with a domestic electricity supply is to get a one-off £600 payment by 31 March 2023. The government payments...
Disability benefits could continue after return to work under new plans
Disability benefits claimants could continue receiving the payments after they return to employment under Government plans to get people back into the workforce.As part of the reforms, the system used to assess eligibility for the sickness benefits could be scrapped, with ministers describing it as a “perverse incentive to prove how sick you are”, The Times newspaper reported.It could be replaced with a process that instead asks claimants to demonstrate what work they might be able to take.Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride is looking to revamp the benefits system in an effort to boost employment numbers that have not...
BBC
Cost of living: Businesses forced to close over energy costs
A farm shop owner has shut the business for two months, blaming £100-a-day electricity bills to keep his fridge and freezers working. Sion Edwards planned for Abersoch Farm Shop, Gwynedd, to be open all year round when he set it up 18 months ago. A lack of certainty over...
electrek.co
Renewables to surpass coal as global electricity source in just 2 years
Clean energy achieved momentum globally in 2022, yet it was something destructive that triggered that momentum. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine catapulted the world into a global energy crisis. And that in turn sparked a drive to switch from fossil fuels to renewables. As European governments and businesses work to...
