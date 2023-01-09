ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald Reagan's daughter warns Prince Harry of the danger in exposing family secrets

By Nardine Saad
 3 days ago

Author Patti Davis, the former first daughter who wrote a scathing book about her former-president father, Ronald Reagan, and their dysfunctional family in the 1980s and 1990s, is encouraging Britain's Prince Harry to learn from her mistakes.

Her advice: Shush. Zip it. Shut your trap.

In a Saturday guest essay for the New York Times , the author of "The Long Goodbye" and "Bondage" revealed that she later apologized to her father for writing her vengeful 1992 autobiography "The Way I See It," in which she "flung open the gates of our troubled family life." Her first nonfiction book revealed that Reagan was excessively detached as both a father and a leader and that her mother, the late Nancy Reagan, was abusive and had a prescription drug addiction while she touted the administration's "Just Say No" to drugs campaign.

The 70-year-old scribe, who also wrote several thinly veiled semi-biographical novels about her family, drew parallels between Reagan and King Charles III in her essay, comparing her work to that of Prince Harry. The prince's bombshell memoir, "Spare" , is his attempt to "own" his story. In it, he shares plentiful details about his personal life and rails against the British royal family — especially his brother, Prince William — and the alleged mistreatment of his wife, Meghan Markle, with whom he stepped back from working royal duties in 2020.

The book, which will be released Tuesday, has already generated incendiary headlines coupled with stories based on the duke of Sussex's high-profile promotional appearances on the likes of Britain’s ITV and CBS’ "60 Minutes."

During the 1980s, the Reagans were the closest thing America had to royalty, and details of their internal feuds were consumed in a similarly voracious manner. So Davis cautioned the 38-year-old prince, who remains fifth in line to the British throne.

"My justification in writing a book I now wish I hadn’t written (and please, don’t go buy it; I’ve written many other books since) was very similar to what I understand to be Harry’s reasoning," Davis said. "I wanted to tell the truth, I wanted to set the record straight. Naïvely, I thought if I put my own feelings and my own truth out there for the world to read, my family might also come to understand me better.

"Of course, people generally don’t respond well to being embarrassed and exposed in public. And in the ensuing years, I’ve learned something about truth: It’s way more complicated than it seems when we’re young. There isn’t just one truth, our truth — the other people who inhabit our story have their truths as well."

Davis pointed to an allegation Harry includes in the book about a physical fight with Prince William and their father's reaction to the fraternal turmoil, saying that Harry has indeed hit back by writing "Spare." Although she didn't discourage the son of the late Princess Diana from sharing his story, she believes it's premature.

"Years ago, someone asked me what I would say to my younger self if I could. Without hesitating I answered: 'That’s easy. I’d have said, "Be quiet."' Not forever. But until I could stand back and look at things through a wider lens. Until I understood that words have consequences, and they last a really long time," she wrote.

"Harry has called William not only his 'beloved brother' but his 'arch nemesis.' He chose words that cut deep, that leave a scar; perhaps if he had taken time to be quiet, to reflect on the enduring power of his words, he’d have chosen differently."

desweetlou
2d ago

Sounds like a very smart woman giving solid advice. Words hurt deep. Harry will regret the path he has chosen. Prayers to all involved. 🙏

lasster
2d ago

I believe Harry feels he's been quiet his entire life. No one knows what any of them experience. It seems that Diana and Megan have really been put through the ringer and Harry is trying to support the women he loves. If someone I loved was constantly being a target I'd hope I would stand up also. The UK is very protective of the royal family and are probably quite biased. I try to remain open minded and see both sides. I think Harry made the best decision he could for his family and that's all we can do. We're constantly learning through life and mistakes. I feel Harry is growing to be the best he can be under the circumstances he's been given. I wish everyone could step back and just listen, not judge.

Janet Burns
2d ago

WORDS OF WISDOM 👏 BUT IT MAY BE TOO LATE. harry&mm HAVE CROSSED THE LINE ONE TOO MANY TIMES & NOW THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES. harry&mm DESTROYED A BEAUTIFUL LEGACY FOR THEIR CHILDREN. THE PEOPLE'S PRINCESS DIANA WOULD BE SO DISAPPOINTED. SHE WORKED & STRUGGLED SO HARD TO INSTILL GOOD VALUES IN HER SONS & harry&mm RUINED IT ALL FOR THEIR SELFISH MOTIVES!!! SMH

