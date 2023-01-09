Read full article on original website
Related
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Food & Wine
Breakfast Potatoes
No breakfast spread is complete without a plate of savory and golden breakfast potatoes. These potatoes roast in the oven, so you can prepare the rest of your breakfast while they cook. Serve them alongside breakfast dishes like eggs Benedict, French toast, or quiche Lorraine. You can also stuff them in a breakfast burrito or serve them on top of a salad or grain bowl. And while these are perfect for breakfast, they can also be served as a side for dinner. Customize the flavor with your favorite spice blend or top them with a few dashes of hot sauce.
Food & Wine
Potato Pancakes
Potato pancakes have long been a favorite dish at breakfast or dinner, topped with applesauce or sour cream. This potato pancake recipe leans on the savory side, but if you like yours with applesauce, simply omit the optional sliced scallions. The trick to a crispy potato pancake that holds together...
Breakfast Ideas: Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, A Sweet Indulgence
Cream Cheese Stuffed French ToastPhoto bywww.yellowblissroad.com. Here's a truly decadent breakfast...lunch or dessert idea. Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast and it's not as hard as it may look.
drugstorenews.com
RxBar shakes up breakfast with granola, Craft Batch innovations
RxBar is launching a line of granola that comes in three varities, as well as its first Craft Batch flavor. RxBar is continuing its mission of helping consumers skip the B.S. with its products by debuting two new lines. First up, the brand is debuting a line of granola that...
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒
My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Quinoa Vegetable Soup
Bowl of a soupPhoto byNavada Ra (Pexels) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Quinoa is not a herb that everyone uses a lot in their recipes, but I think you will like the following soup recipe containing quinoa.
eattravellife.com
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
WSVN-TV
Kale Salad with Creamy Tahini Dressing / Belkys
It’s an easy and healthy recipe that’s great to get the new year started right. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys. 1 medium bunch of curly green kale (about 8 ounces) Fine sea salt to taste. 1 can (15 ounces)...
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Easy 'Sheet Pan Taco Quesadillas' Give Takeout a Run for Its Money
These are just so easy to throw together.
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix Greek yogurt, flour, and carne asada seasoning together in a medium bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer to a surface dusted with self-rising flour, and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth. Continue adding flour as needed if the dough is too sticky.
How to Make Homemade Sweet Potato Dog Treats
There are few things that can make you feel better than a delicious homemade snack, and the same is true for your dog. If you’re looking to switch things up from store-bought goodies, try making your own dog treats—it’s so easy! It’s also a great way to monitor what kind of ingredients your furry friend is ingesting.
thecountrycook.net
Tater Tot Casserole
Enjoy a helping of Tater Tot Casserole- a hearty and filling ground beef and veggie dinner topped with everyone's favorite, tater tots!. Ready in just over an hour, this tasty casserole is the epitome of comfort food and will have the whole family ranting and raving with full bellies. No need to make side dishes or a separate main dish, this casserole is a whole meal served all in one serving dish. We love when there are less dishes to do at the end of the night after a delicious dinner!
Super-Rich Chocolate Pudding Recipe
If you love pudding, but are looking for a new way to make it, then this super-rich chocolate pudding is perfect for you. This dish makes the perfect nightcap to dinner, but it would also be great served with lunch, or even as a snack. Chocolate chips make the pudding richer, and more decadent than your traditional pudding.
therecipecritic.com
Protein Pancakes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Healthy and delicious pancakes are a great start to your morning routine! These protein pancakes are packed with ingredients that are sure to keep you satisfied and give you the energy you need to tackle the day!
EatingWell
Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole
Heat oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and whisk in milk and cream cheese. Whisk until the cream cheese is incorporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan. Add the broccoli, cauliflower and chicken and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.
Comments / 0