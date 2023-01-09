ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person dies in Minneapolis house fire

By Rusty Ray
 2 days ago

One person is dead after an early-morning fire heavily damaged a home on the north side of Minneapolis.

Crews were called about 2:30 a.m. Monday to a home on the 2200 block of 45th Avenue north. The person found inside the home was given CPR at the scene and died later at the hospital.

The fire was on the building's first floor in the kitchen, and was put out. Three dogs found at the scene were taken in by animal control. The house is uninhabitable and it's not known how the fire started.

It's the second fire fatality of the new year so far in Minneapolis.

