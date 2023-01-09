ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguar fans can fill out a form for their children to be a part of kickoff for home games

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
JACKOSNVILLE. Fla — Daily’s Kickoff is still taking applications for fans who would like their kids to participate in home game kickoff.

If your child is selected after filling out the form, they will be able to run out to the field and win a shirt after the first kick.

Parents can fill out the form here.

