ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Hunters find human skull in Ohio woods

By Chelsea Simeon
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AJWT_0k8dgLu000

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a human skull was discovered in the woods by hunters.

Just after noon on Sunday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the woods near McCormick Run Road, between state Route 518 and Glasgow Road, in Madison Township, where the skull was found. Remains were located near the skull.

Fire reported on Youngstown State University’s campus

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also called to the scene for the use of the patrol’s reconstructionist.

The body is believed to belong to a man between the ages of 40 and 50.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 330-424-7255.

The Columbiana County Coroner’s Office and investigators with the Prosecutor’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Billboards offer reward for information on double murder

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
BELMONT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Elderly couple alerted to house fire by their dog

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) An elderly couple on Elm Street in Martins Ferry say they owe their lives to their little dog, who woke them when their house was on fire in the middle of the night. Daisy, a Yorkie, is a service dog who alerts Bob Rodgers when his wife, Donna, is about to […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills

A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Purple Heart parking spots reserved at more businesses

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It started with a parking spot and an idea to honor veterans, but it’s grown much larger.  Last summer the Purple Heart Parking Project set a goal to reserve parking spaces for combat wounded veterans.  Now, 25 different spaces have been placed at businesses across the Ohio Valley.  Purple Heart parking […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Overnight fire beaks out in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed a fire broke out early overnight in Martins Ferry. Officials say the fire happened at elm street. Details are very limited but we will continue to work to gather information. Stay with 7News for additional updates.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County grand jury returns indictments for Wheeling Island murder, attempted murder cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Circuit Court grand jury has just returned 15 indictments for their January term, including two cases involving murder and attempted murder on Wheeling Island. The grand jury returned an indictment against 47-year old Curtis McGhee, charging him with three counts of felony malicious assault and one felony […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy