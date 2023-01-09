Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023
With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
50 Cent Reacts To His Music Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his reaction to a clip of his 2003 single “In Da Club” being played at a Ja Rule concert. Video of the moment, which occurred prior to Ja’s performance at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2022, recently surfaced and shows members of the “Put It On Me” rapper’s team scrambling in an attempt to have the DJ cut the song off as it blared from the speakers.More from VIBE.comJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being Played At His Concert50 Cent Says Eminem Turned Down $9M To Perform At The...
Kris Kross Drop Final Album Young, Rich & Dangerous – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 9, 1996: On this day in 1996, Kris Kross released Young, Rich & Dangerous, their third and final album together. The project arrived four years after the Atlanta rap duo of Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith burst onto the scene and dropped their game-changing 1992 debut album, Totally Krossed Out. In 1993, they delivered their second effort, the platinum-seller Da Bomb.
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem Player
Ghostface Killah is gearing up to drop a brand new album only on Stem Player. According to Hypebeast, the “Sun God” will partner with the company to give fans two variations of his unnamed LP. Fans can buy the Cream version — which includes a five-track adaption of the LP — for $240, while the Black version — which includes ten songs — is priced at $360.More from VIBE.comUncle Murda Returns For Yearly No Holds Barred Celebrity Filled "Rap Up 2022"Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Ye, Breaks Down In TearsBob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists...
The Most Expensive Car In Snoop Dogg's Collection
Snoop Dogg is well-known in the music industry as a rapper and producer. But his car collection is equally impressive. This is the most expensive car he owns.
Video Shows Chrisean Rock Removing Glass From Blueface’s Head After She Allegedly Hit Him With a Hennessy Bottle
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's volatile relationship hit another low on their reality show Crazy in Love when Rock allegedly hit Blue in the head with a Hennessy bottle and later removed the glass from his scalp. The latest episode of Crazy in Love debuted on Sunday (Jan. 8). New footage...
Nicki Minaj Breaks Missy Elliott’s Record For Longest Charting Female Rapper
Nicki Minaj is starting off 2023 with another major accomplishment being added to her resume. The 40-year-old has officially surpassed Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Chartdata reported its usual updates pertaining to the singles chart. The Queen artist’s August 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl” moved up two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the No. 51 ranked record and bringing it to 20 weeks on the chart overall. The track, which peaked at No. 1, was the catalyst for her reaching 14 consecutive years on the...
Ab-Soul Opens Up About New Album, Asking for Help and Kendrick Lamar Leaving TDE
Six years between albums has provided Ab-Soul with the kind of self-reflection necessary for growth. Now he's back to restore the feeling of great lyricism while sharing his testimony. Interview: Aleia Woods. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.
hypebeast.com
Freddie Gibbs Is Planning Four New Albums
Freddie Gibbs is keeping himself busy as he plans work on four new albums. The $$$ rapper confirmed the news to XXL Magazine, “Alchemist and Madlib ain’t goin’ nowhere, so keep that in mind. And me and Boi-1da in the studio now real, real, real heavy.” He also teased a possible R&B project, “I’m making the best music of my life, so it’s no reason to stop. And I’m the king of R&B, so I gotta do that album as well.”
Talib Kweli Performing At The Legendary Blue Note With Slick Rick, Rakim, DMC
Talib Kweli is set to take New York City’s Blue Note stage with Bob James and a few special guests. Kweli, 47, will be joined by Hip-Hop royalty in DMC, Slick Rick, and Rakim, as they put on a performance elevated by the sounds of the legendary jazz pianist on Feb. 7-9, 2023. Every night will feature a new guest, with each emcee joining Talib on one of the three dates.More from VIBE.comSlick Rick To Receive 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement AwardIce Cube Reveals Tupac Wanted To Make Music Similar To N.W.A.Black Star And Madlib Perform 'No Fear Of Time' Songs In...
Behind the History and Meaning of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love”
On “California Love,” Shakur’s verse begins, Out on bail, fresh outta jail, California dreamin’! It’s a classic opening that is still blasted on highways and in dance clubs today. But what is the history of the track?. Meaning The Production. The meaning of the song...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: GZA’s ‘Liquid Swords’ Certified Gold 27 Years Ago
On this day in Hip Hop history, GZA of Wu-Tang Clan’s second album, Liquid Swords, was certified gold by the RIAA. The album was initially released on Nov. 7, 1995. The LP was recorded entirely in the basement studio of fellow Wu-Tang Clan member RZA (who also produced 12 of the 13 tracks on the project) in Staten Island, New York. Much to the theme of previous Wu-Tang releases, this album consisted vastly of dialogue sampled from the kung fu film Shogun Assassin.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trippie Redd Teases Travis Scott, Chief Keef Collabs
There are also rumors of a new album arriving soon. It looks like Trippie Redd is gearing up to kick off 2023 in an exciting way. Over the past couple of days, the “Miss The Rage” rapper has been taking to his social media accounts to tease new music.
Freddie Gibbs Has Four Joint Projects on the Way, But Being the Best Rapper to Ever Act Is Priority
Candor and comedic flair have been some of Freddie Gibbs' prized attributes both in and out of music. As one of the game's most respected MCs, he's now more serious than ever about elevating his acting career. Words: Luke Fox. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
BET
‘It’s Only One Side’ Gunna Calls For Young Thug’s Release
For the first time since being released from prison last month, Gunna posted on his Instagram account, and he’s making his thoughts about the rest of his label known. Under a solo photo of himself, possibly working on some new music, the rapper captioned: “N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Debuts New Look for 2023: PHOTOS
Hip-Hop Group Black Sheep Files $750M Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Royalties
Bronx hip-hop group Black Sheep is taking Universal Music Group to court saying that the company “has unlawfully retained approximately $750 million in royalties that should have been paid to plaintiffs.”. According to Rolling Stone, the plaintiffs, Andres “Dres“ Titus and William “Mista Lawnge” McLean, of Black Sheep have...
Coachella 2023 lineup revealed: Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean to headline festival
Get ready to party with Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023. After all, the rap superstar, who was Spotify's most-streamed performer and Billboard's top-grossing touring artist of 2022, is one of the three headlining acts at this year's California music festival, organizers announced on Jan. 10. He will take the stage on April 14 and April 21.
