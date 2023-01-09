Nicki Minaj is starting off 2023 with another major accomplishment being added to her resume. The 40-year-old has officially surpassed Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Chartdata reported its usual updates pertaining to the singles chart. The Queen artist’s August 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl” moved up two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the No. 51 ranked record and bringing it to 20 weeks on the chart overall. The track, which peaked at No. 1, was the catalyst for her reaching 14 consecutive years on the...

6 DAYS AGO