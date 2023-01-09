Dr. Dre Blasts Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Celebration Video Without Permission

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about Twitter suspension after Dr. Dre threatens legal action
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted an article excerpt Monday suggesting her Twitter account was locked after a spat with rapper Andre Young, known as Dr. Dre, over the use of one of his songs in a Twitter video she posted. Young threatened legal action against her over the video...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint
A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
abovethelaw.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Forget About Dre, But Did Forget About The Copyright Act
After speed dialing Donald Trump to push Kevin McCarthy’s humiliating bid for the Speakership over the line, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-January 6) felt the need to celebrate on social media. Why she wants to position herself as some sort of key component in McCarthy’s 1-14 record is a mystery, but a win’s a win.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for using Dr. Dre song featuring Snoop Dogg in video gloating about the House vote
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally voted in as Speaker of the House on Saturday, after 15 votes and no shortage of pushback from the far-right members of the Republican party. And seemingly no one could be more happy about it than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), even as her colleagues in the so-called Freedom Caucus were instrumental in holding up the vote for as long as they did.
Read Dr. Dre's Cease and Desist Letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene in Full
"I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," Dre said of Greene in a statement.
Tennessee Tribune
Dr. Dre Slams Use of His Song by ‘Divisive and Hateful’ Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Dr. Dre is slamming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for using one of his songs in a video, blasting the Georgia Republican as “divisive and hateful.”. Greene shared an offbeat, stylized video with her nearly 2 million Twitter followers on Monday, showing her walking through the halls of the Capitol in slow motion while the 1999 Snoop Dogg-featuring hit “Still D.R.E.” plays in the background.
musictimes.com
NME
