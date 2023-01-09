ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard

All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Fire ravages Southeast Portland home near Powell Butte, displaces 2

Two people were displaced Wednesday morning when a fire ripped through a Southeast Portland home. Portland and Gresham firefighters responded to the blaze in the 4200 block of Southeast 141st Avenue, near Powell Butte Nature Park. First responders took one of the residents to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, Portland Fire & Rescue said.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City-wide Vancouver power outage caused by DUI driver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department has stated that an early-morning Tuesday power outage across the city was caused by an impaired driver. The outage occurred after a driver, while under the influence, crashed into and sheared off a large power pole that supplies one of the city's major electrical substations.
VANCOUVER, WA
Outlook Online

Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins

Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Contract killer may be released

PORTLAND, Ore. — A convicted contract killer could soon be released from the Oregon State Prison. Robert King Jr., 72, was convicted of killing a Lake Oswego woman in 1984. Now a parole board has scheduled his release for this May, but some people from his past say they’re still afraid for their lives.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Portland public safety leader 'optimistic' city is turning corner on violence in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one city leader believes Portland has turned the corner on curbing the violence that’s led to back-to-back record-breaking years for homicides. Community Safety Transition Director Mike Myers told KATU the city just hired an organization called Cure Violence to help them vet outreach workers and expand intervention and prevention work. Additionally, he said in January or February, the city will hire a contractor to evaluate Portland's gun violence response and identify weaknesses or gaps.
PORTLAND, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill

The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
BEAVERTON, OR
Channel 6000

Portland thunderstorm threat increases Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorm activity is possible Monday afternoon as winds continue to increase across western Oregon and Washington. No severe weather is expected, but a chance for a rumble of thunder or two is possible. “When thunder roars, go indoors!” That’s the saying The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
CORVALLIS, OR
KATU.com

23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
WEST LINN, OR

