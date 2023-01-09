Read full article on original website
Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard
All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
Fire ravages Southeast Portland home near Powell Butte, displaces 2
Two people were displaced Wednesday morning when a fire ripped through a Southeast Portland home. Portland and Gresham firefighters responded to the blaze in the 4200 block of Southeast 141st Avenue, near Powell Butte Nature Park. First responders took one of the residents to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, Portland Fire & Rescue said.
Student hit by car near Prairie High School renews push for safety on SR 503
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Some students at Prairie High School tell KATU they're increasingly worried about safety along State Route 503. PAST COVERAGE | Girl survives being hit by car near Vancouver school. A 14-year-old was hit by a car there after school on Friday, and the district said she's...
City-wide Vancouver power outage caused by DUI driver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department has stated that an early-morning Tuesday power outage across the city was caused by an impaired driver. The outage occurred after a driver, while under the influence, crashed into and sheared off a large power pole that supplies one of the city's major electrical substations.
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
Multnomah County red tape slows sale of Tad's Chicken 'n Dumplins
Tad’s Chicken 'n Dumplins has always been one of those places that brought smiles to folks’ faces, with generations of families going for a bite to eat. The famous roadhouse restaurant, nestled on 1.36 acres overlooking the Sandy River along the Historic Columbia River Highway, was always a cozy place for a great meal. In the summer you could gaze out through the large bay windows at the river and woodlands during a rest stop during an adventure through the Columbia River Gorge. In the winters a roaring fire chased the cold from customers bones as they enjoyed home-cooked style food, headlined by its namesake chicken dish.
Willamette Week: Contract killer may be released
PORTLAND, Ore. — A convicted contract killer could soon be released from the Oregon State Prison. Robert King Jr., 72, was convicted of killing a Lake Oswego woman in 1984. Now a parole board has scheduled his release for this May, but some people from his past say they’re still afraid for their lives.
Portland public safety leader 'optimistic' city is turning corner on violence in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one city leader believes Portland has turned the corner on curbing the violence that’s led to back-to-back record-breaking years for homicides. Community Safety Transition Director Mike Myers told KATU the city just hired an organization called Cure Violence to help them vet outreach workers and expand intervention and prevention work. Additionally, he said in January or February, the city will hire a contractor to evaluate Portland's gun violence response and identify weaknesses or gaps.
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill
The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Portland thunderstorm threat increases Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorm activity is possible Monday afternoon as winds continue to increase across western Oregon and Washington. No severe weather is expected, but a chance for a rumble of thunder or two is possible. “When thunder roars, go indoors!” That’s the saying The National Weather Service...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
Oregon sees the highest weekly gas price drop in the U.S.
Oregon prices are on the decline while national prices are increasing, but at slower rates.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Local family claims they were turned away from Portland hotel after being shot
A family victimized by gun violence is now in hiding and searching for a safe place to stay after police say they were shot at an east Portland apartment complex Tuesday night.
February is the last month for emergency SNAP benefits in Oregon
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits should be prepared for the emergency benefits to end after February.
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley
Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
