Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Lexington teen makes blankets for children in need
LEXINGTON, Neb. — All it took was some fabric and thread for 14-year-old Jaelynn Roberts to make a difference. That’s because her parents work closely with at-risk-youth. Her father is a police officer and her mother the Juvenile Clerk for Dawson County Court. “I see how many kids...
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KSNB Local4
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
NebraskaTV
Two die in southeast Nebraska plane crash
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have died as a result of a plane crash in southeast Nebraska. Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney, and Dustan Biegler, 41 of Valperaiso, were found deceased after their plane crashed near Auburn. Authorities said at 11 p.m. Wednesday,...
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced in relation to deadly shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted of charges related to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. Zachary Walker, 20, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison for two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to buffalo county district court records.
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
NebraskaTV
Bertrand man in critical condition after accident with semi
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — A man has been seriously injured after the pickup he was driving in was hit by a semi. The Phelps County Sheriff's Office said deputies assisted with an accident located one mile east of Bertrand on Highway 23 just before noon on Tuesday. A pickup...
NebraskaTV
Most Nebraska libraries now offer devices to enlarge print
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (NCBVI) said they noticed the libraries in the state were lacking zoom tech devices which allow patrons with low vision to read in large print. The conversations between the Nebraska Library Commission and the NCBVI about the...
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
KSNB Local4
Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
klkntv.com
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
NebraskaTV
City of Hastings welcomes new city administrator
HASTINGS, NEB. — The city of Hastings welcomed its new city administrator at Monday's city council meeting. “The main thing I’m trying to do is listen, listen, listen," said Shawn Metcalf, Hastings city administrator. And learn. “And I’ll be specific about the main thing, electric and gas is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
NebraskaTV
FAA outage grounds passengers bound for central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Flights nationwide were grounded Wednesday for the first time since September 11th. The FAA's alert system went down and the impact was felt by central Nebraska travelers. That includes Brian and Janel Laub of Grand Island. After a year that brought a tornado to their...
NebraskaTV
Two arrested after pursuit in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. Travis Fielder, 36, of Grand Island, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Hall County, as well as willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence – drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
NebraskaTV
Homeland Security seeing more internet-based human trafficking cases involving children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) along with the Department of Homeland Security and a number of federal and state partners have designated January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jan. 11 is the national “Wear Blue Day” to bring attention to human trafficking. Acting Special...
Comments / 0