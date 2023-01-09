Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers wild card game
Wrapping up the 2023 wild card weekend is a battle of blue bloods featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite posting a 12-5 record – good for seventh-best in the league – Dallas has to travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and Buccaneers on Monday.
Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars.
Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.MORE: Vikings beat Bears 29-13 in final regular season game, will host Giants in 1st round of playoffsYou can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop."Giants fans...
This is how much the cheapest seat is for 49ers playoff game vs. Seahawks
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Unlike last year, the team will get to play at least one home game in front of their fans — thanks to being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. San Francisco (13-4) will face division rival […]
NFL odds: 49ers listed as favorites to win NFC, Super Bowl over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a first-round bye after beating the New York Giants on Sunday.The Eagles will be home resting during Wild Card Weekend – a major advantage for a team dealing with several key injuries. But one sportsbook doesn't have the Eagles as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl in the NFC or win the conference.Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles at +550 to win the Super Bowl and +175 to come out of the NFC, which ranks second behind the San Francisco 49ers in the conference. The Niners...
Seahawks 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Will Seattle Play?
With the regular-season standings now finalized, the Seattle Seahawks now officially know who they’ll be facing next season.
The Vikings Wire’s Tyler Forness previews Giants-Vikings playoff rematch
Tyler Forness of ‘The Vikings Wire’ returns to the Blue Rush Preview to provide a Minnesota-based perspective on the Giants’ upcoming Wild Card Round matchup against the Vikings.
KHBS
Here are ticket prices for NFL playoff games, including Super Bowl LVII
The playoffs are set, and Super Bowl LVII looms. The postseason begins Saturday, and promises high drama for 14 teams and eventual immortality for one. But as teams battle for a Super Bowl berth on Feb. 12, fans are battling to find tickets -- most paying hundreds of dollars to see their team play on one of football's biggest stages.
2023 NBA 2K League draft set for Jan. 26
The NBA 2K League’s 2023 draft will take place on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: 11 numbers representing each postseason exit since Cowboys' last NFC title-game appearance
It's been 27 years since the Dallas Cowboys beat Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers 38-27 in the 1995 NFC Championship game, before beating Bill Cowher's Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX. That's the last time Dallas has made it as far as a Conference Championship game. You'd...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Wild Card vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the basics against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, the team announced it’ll wear teal jerseys with white pants for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars wore the teal-over-white combo during a Week 1 loss on the road...
Comments / 0