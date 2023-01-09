ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Minnesota

Thank Giants fans for those lower-than-normal Vikings playoff ticket prices

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are in the playoffs, with game one set for Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New York Giants.And while Vikings fever is peaking, Sunday's tickets are going for lower prices than expected.MORE: Vikings beat Bears 29-13 in final regular season game, will host Giants in 1st round of playoffsYou can cheer from the upper level for $130. Mid-level seats are selling for $250, and lower-level premium seats are just more than $1,000. That's far cheaper than past year's playoff games.Mike Nowakowski, owner of Ticket King, blames the Giants for the price drop."Giants fans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Philly

NFL odds: 49ers listed as favorites to win NFC, Super Bowl over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a first-round bye after beating the New York Giants on Sunday.The Eagles will be home resting during Wild Card Weekend – a major advantage for a team dealing with several key injuries. But one sportsbook doesn't have the Eagles as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl in the NFC or win the conference.Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles at +550 to win the Super Bowl and +175 to come out of the NFC, which ranks second behind the San Francisco 49ers in the conference. The Niners...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KHBS

Here are ticket prices for NFL playoff games, including Super Bowl LVII

The playoffs are set, and Super Bowl LVII looms. The postseason begins Saturday, and promises high drama for 14 teams and eventual immortality for one. But as teams battle for a Super Bowl berth on Feb. 12, fans are battling to find tickets -- most paying hundreds of dollars to see their team play on one of football's biggest stages.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy