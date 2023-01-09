Read full article on original website
Related
Police use ‘Find my iPhone’ app to arrest 2 alleged armed robbers in Clayton
Clayton County police used the “Find my iPhone” app to locate and arrest two armed robbery suspects accused of stealing a cellphone from a man in Jonesboro, authorities said Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
"I feel empty inside," grieving mother struggles with details of teen's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A South Fulton family is distraught after losing their 17-year-old son to gun violence. Police say the high school teen and a man got into an argument at a park where they shot each other on Jan. 4. "I'm feeling hurt," mom Twina Feliciano told FOX...
fox5atlanta.com
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
fox5atlanta.com
Off-duty Gwinnett County police officer ran to neighbor's home, saved baby's life with CPR
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department commended an officer who rushed to save a baby's life by performing CPR while off-duty. Gwinnett County police said Cpl. Linsey Meador was at home when a neighbor knocked on his door to tell him their baby had stopped breathing. Police...
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
Clayton County Police release identity of man found dead last November
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have identified a man found dead on the morning of Nov. 13, 2022. Authorities identified him as Jon Reed on Wednesday. Authorities said Reed is from Illinois and that his loved ones have been notified. He was found dead at the 600...
Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man seen violently trashing a convivence store in Conley last month, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington filed an open records request and obtained the reports detailing a number of behavioral...
WXIA 11 Alive
DeKalb Police still looking for car, driver 3 months after alleged road rage shooting left man dead
Daniel Booth was shot and killed as he was trying to exit I-285 onto I-675 in Dekalb County on Oct. 11, 2022. DKPD hopes dashcam video will generate new leads.
Luggage theft suspect chased through Atlanta airport carrying stolen suitcases, police say
ATLANTA — A man is now facing charges after police said he snatched two bags from a luggage carousel and took off running. Police say officers at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport saw a man grab two bags on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police looking for suspect making terroristic threats
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have been searching for a man they say 'threw a violent temper tantrum' and made terroristic threats in a business on Rock Cut Road nearly three weeks ago. Officers say he came looking to purchase cigarettes among a number of other items. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect missing in Magnolia Way shooting, police say
ATLANTA - What started as a disagreement between two men in northwest Atlanta, ended in a shot being fired into the victim's vehicle. The suspect responsible remains at large. Officers say the shooting took place on Magnolia Way. Photos show the bullet that went through the windshield and into the...
Sister turns herself in after 15-year-old brother's shooting death, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County said the final two suspects in a shooting that ended a 15-year-old's life are now in custody. One of the accused is the victim's sister, according to authorities. Jacora Butler and Jailen Johnson turned themselves into the Clayton County Sheriff's Office,...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect makes off with thousands worth of DeKalb County church equipment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for whoever broke into a church and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment. "The house of God is the last place you would think crime would occur," Reverend Tracey Fletcher said. It’s still hard for Reverend Tracey Fletcher to process...
Suspect caught on camera entering parked cars at Atlanta Planet Fitness
ATLANTA — Atlanta police asked the public to help identify a suspect accused of entering parked cars at Planet Fitness. Authorities said on Dec. 7, the suspect was seen on surveillance video damaging and entering cars parked at the Planet Fitness on Oak Street Southwest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of teen gunned down in front of DeKalb County food mart: 'It was a random act'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station and strip mall along Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. A large section of the parking lot directly in front of the Shell gas station and adjoining...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police seek help identifying males wanted for robbery outside Circle K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying and arresting a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store in southwest Atlanta in December. According to officials, on Dec. 26, two males allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint...
Police seek help ID’ing suspects in 18-year-old’s slaying at DeKalb gas station
Police need help identifying two suspects after a teenager was shot and killed moments after walking out of a DeKalb Cou...
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputy indicted after 3 dogs die in his care, court says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Deputy Eric Tolbert has been indicted by a grand jury for animal cruelty. The district attorney said he was accused of causing the deaths of three dogs. Tolbert was indicted for three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
