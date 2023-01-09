ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
NORCROSS, GA
Suspect missing in Magnolia Way shooting, police say

ATLANTA - What started as a disagreement between two men in northwest Atlanta, ended in a shot being fired into the victim's vehicle. The suspect responsible remains at large. Officers say the shooting took place on Magnolia Way. Photos show the bullet that went through the windshield and into the...
ATLANTA, GA

