SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO