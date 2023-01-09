Read full article on original website
Sundhine7
3d ago
So sad ! And illegals staying in hotels,. These people blood is on the mayor, council members and supervisors. This is the new America
3
Ronn Meyers
3d ago
their names are Windy and Tree branches that died by telephone pole entanglement lol 😆 😂 🤣 😄 😅 😜
3
Person found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed.
Woman fatally stabbed in southern Sacramento County
(KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a woman being stabbed in southern Sacramento County on Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence along the 8000 block of Iron Gorge Drive, near Elk Grove Florin Road, and found a woman had been fatally stabbed. The time of […]
Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
KCRA.com
Man stabbed, killed in Sacramento County neighborhood; investigation underway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed and killed in a Sacramento County neighborhood on Thursday morning. Officials initially said the victim was a woman, but later clarified the victim was a man. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was seen...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
abc10.com
'It's disgusting to me' | Zanzibar in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District robbed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zanzibar Trading Company said they were set back almost $30,000 when, after their windows were broken a dozen times in two years, they were robbed for the first time. "Running in grabbing the baskets and there he is smashing the case and going shopping," said owner...
2 people taken to a hospital after three-car crash on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, two people were taken to a hospital Thursday after a three-car vehicle crash in Sacramento County. The collision happened in the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road around 6 a.m. and impacts Gerber Road to just south of Elder...
Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found
SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
Officials search for four men in connection with a deadly shooting in Lincoln
(KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the public’s help in identifying four men that are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a Lincoln man. According to law enforcement, Jimmie Wiedeman, 44, was killed on Jan. 1 after four men entered his home and […]
Driver left with injuries after a sedan and a semi-truck crash in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The driver of a sedan sustained critical injuries after a semi-truck collided with it Tuesday night along Roseville Road, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento. The report came in at 10:42 p.m. of a collision at the intersection of Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road in North Highlands. When fire crews arrived on […]
Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
San Joaquin County homeowner shot by suspects during burglary
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted home invasion turned into a shooting in the rural, agricultural area between the cities of Stockton and Lodi Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., a 49-year-old homeowner attempted to stop a burglary at...
CalFresh recipients who've lost food due to power outages can apply for replacement benefits
CALIFORNIA, USA — California has been dealt a series of storms that have impacted communities across the Golden State. In the Sacramento area alone, thousands of people have experienced outages in the past number of days. Many have wondered how they can cover food loss during these times. The...
One person dead in fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A person has died after a crash on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues.Police have set up a barricade surrounding the deceased. It's unclear what led up to the crash, according to officials, an investigation is now underway.No further information was released.
Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
Sacramento's iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On a good day, the sun shines in California's capital city — and elms, pines, oaks and hundreds of other tree varieties fill Sacramento's parks and line streets, fortifying the city's reputation as the "City of Trees." But on a bad one, violent winds knock some of the trees down, causing damage to cars, homes and power lines.
Why responsibility might lie with you if a tree damages your property
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a series of winter storms ran roughshod across the "City of Trees," the question for many is who exactly is responsible after one of those trees fell on their car or home. A salvo of heavy winds from winter storms toppled hundreds of trees across...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run
Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
