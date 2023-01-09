ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sundhine7
3d ago

So sad ! And illegals staying in hotels,. These people blood is on the mayor, council members and supervisors. This is the new America

Ronn Meyers
3d ago

their names are Windy and Tree branches that died by telephone pole entanglement lol 😆 😂 🤣 😄 😅 😜

CBS Sacramento

Person found stabbed to death in south Sacramento residence

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was found stabbed to death inside a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 4 a.m., they got a report about a stabbing at a home along Iron Gorge Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road. A vehicle was also reportedly seen fleeing the area. Deputies who responded to the scene found a male inside who had no pulse. First aid was started, but deputies say the person was soon pronounced dead at the scene.The vehicle that was believed to have been seen fleeing the scene has been located. The sheriff's office has since confirmed that a male suspect was detained. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the male killed. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman fatally stabbed in southern Sacramento County

(KTXL) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a woman being stabbed in southern Sacramento County on Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence along the 8000 block of Iron Gorge Drive, near Elk Grove Florin Road, and found a woman had been fatally stabbed. The time of […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after being hit by a car in Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of Stockton Boulevard and 14th Avenue Tuesday after getting a report of an injured person in the roadway around 6 p.m. Police said arriving...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police converge at Cosumnes River College after body found

SACRAMENTO - Cosumnes River College was placed on lockdown Tuesday as police investigated a death on campus.There was a heavy police presence at the college and as police investigated the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.. Police won't say exactly what happened, but tell CBS13 that there is a deceased person in the parking garage. Police say they don't suspect foul play. This is a developing story.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parts of Sacramento nearly washed away after flooding pumps lost power

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -  At the height of this weekend's storm parts of Sacramento were nearly washed away after the equipment responsible for preventing flooding lost power. "Well, this is probably the highest I've ever seen it," says Riverboat captain Jack Shrive. He says he's noticed changes in the Sacramento River. "There's a lot of current a lot of debris."Weeks of rainstorms are to blame for the dynamic river conditions, and pumps in the Natomas area are responsible for flood prevention. "This is the electrical room…all of this equipment you see in here operates those pumps down on the deck," says Gabe Holleman,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One person dead in fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A person has died after a crash on Stockton Boulevard between 14th and 17th avenues.Police have set up a barricade surrounding the deceased. It's unclear what led up to the crash, according to officials, an investigation is now underway.No further information was released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's iconic tree canopy turns destructive in storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On a good day, the sun shines in California's capital city — and elms, pines, oaks and hundreds of other tree varieties fill Sacramento's parks and line streets, fortifying the city's reputation as the "City of Trees." But on a bad one, violent winds knock some of the trees down, causing damage to cars, homes and power lines.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run

Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
