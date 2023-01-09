ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roggensack endorses Dorow for Wisconsin Supreme Court

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Outgoing Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack is endorsing State Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow.

Dorow is a conservative-leaning candidate for the court. Most Wisconsinites first learned of Dorow when she was the presiding judge during the trial of Darrell Brooks. A jury found Brooks guilty on all counts in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Judge Dorow gave down Brooks' sentence at the end of the trial.

Shortly after the trial concluded, Dorow announced her candidacy for the top court.

Patience Roggensack (left), Jennifer Dorow (right)

In a statement on Monday, Roggensack said Dorow "has been one of the most respected jurists in Wisconsin for many years... She is a leader amongst judges in our state."

Roggensack's term ends on July 31, 2023. She was first elected to the state's top court in 2003, taking William Bablitch's then vacant seat. Roggensack decided to not run for re-election.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Supreme Court general election is scheduled for April 4, 2023. The primary election is scheduled for Feb. 21.

The four candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court are as follows:

  • Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow
  • Former State Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly
  • Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell
  • Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz

The four candidates attended a forum hosted by WisPolitics in Madison on Monday.

Comments / 16

Mike
2d ago

Jennifer has my vote. She is amazing at her job. Showed a lot of restraint with that parade trial. Go Jennifer Go.

Reply(1)
12
Heather Ellingson
2d ago

She is against personal freedoms and autonomy. Don't let her behavior with one court case overshadow her career and writings.

Reply(2)
11
Ken Pickett
2d ago

Just another right-wing Scott Walker disciple, she'll only continue the MAGA program on the Wisconsin Supreme Court💩🐘

Reply
5
