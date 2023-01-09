Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
Related
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
ABC Action News
Florida could pay private attorneys nearly $1.5M for lawsuit defense over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
Update: In an earlier version of this story, Michael Barfield, Director of Public Access for the Florida Center for Government Accountability, was incorrectly identified as lead attorney for the Center. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is turning heads again over his decision to privately fly nearly 50 asylum-seeking migrants in Texas...
ABC Action News
Rep. Santos refuses to resign following calls from NY Republicans
New York Congressman George Santos is rebuffing calls from members of his own party to resign. Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo joined dozens of other local leaders on Wednesday to demand that Rep. Santos step down. "George Santos campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication,"...
ABC Action News
Two men make it their mission to help Cuban families identify loved ones
Border patrol officials in South Florida continue to encounter dozens of migrants. As each day passes, more and more migrants continue to arrive at the Florida Keys' shores. And there are two men who have now made it their mission to help these migrants and their families. “It’s near to...
Comments / 0