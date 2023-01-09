ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
ABC Action News

Rep. Santos refuses to resign following calls from NY Republicans

New York Congressman George Santos is rebuffing calls from members of his own party to resign. Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo joined dozens of other local leaders on Wednesday to demand that Rep. Santos step down. "George Santos campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy