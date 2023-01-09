Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville History Museum to Host “Date Night”
The Bartlesville Area History Museum (BAHM) looks to add a unique twist to Valentine's Day. A "date night" event will be held at the museum on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Price's Old Fashioned Meat Market as BAHM presents an OETA...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Prepares for 2nd Block Party Cook Off
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is ready to fire up the grill for its 2nd annual Block Party Cook Off. While a date for the event is yet to be determined, Lieutenant Daniel Elkins says they are excited to bring the cook off back for more community fun. Lt. Elkins says they want to get people pumped up about getting out this spring. He says the event was a ton of fun last year and that they want to build off of that momentum.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips to Offer STOP THE BLEED® Classes
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips nursing associates will provide a STOP THE BLEED® interactive course on the following dates in 2023. Each class will be held at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, in the 1st floor classroom, located at 3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK. The STOP THE...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BAA: “Empowering Strokes” by Artist Aaron Rayner at Price Tower
The Bartlesville Art Association invites you to the opening reception for this show by former Bartian Aaron Rayner -- who has won People's Choice awards at several of BAA's art shows. There will be an openning reception on Friday, January 13, from 5:30pm - 7pm at the Price Tower Art...
KOKI FOX 23
Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile undergoing complete remodel
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Voter Registration Deadline Nears for School Elections
The Washington County Election Board reminds you that Friday, Jan. 20 is the last day to apply for voter registration. Registration is necessary if you wish to vote in the Bartlesville Special School Election and the Skiatook Special School Election on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Martin Luther King Day Closures, Trash Schedule
City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, due to the holiday. Monday customers will need to put their trash out no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for their trash to be collected.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday. Todd informed the audience that as a state, Oklahoma is up over 10% over last year in real estate sale. On average, home values in the state have now gone up over 70% in the past ten years.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Health Department in Skiatook Open
The aches and pains of cold and flu season are here and at its peak. Scott Haywood with the Oklahoma State Department of Health appeared on talk of the town to talk about how to help prevent the cold and flu. If you are looking for a place to go...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville: Auction Set for Surplus Items
The City of Bartlesville's City Beat notes that vehicles, mowers and other equipment are set to be sold at a public auction later this month. The auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the City Operations Center, 1721 W. Fifth Street. Some items that will...
City and Tribal leaders announce lake along Arkansas River
City and tribal leaders say this 96 million dollar lake project will include a marina, a trail system, and a new reinforced shoreline. The idea is to bring tourists and investors to the area.
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School basketball finals from Tuesday nightt:. Muskogee over Bartlesville 41-31. Caney Valley topped Nowata 33-29. Dewey beat Chelsea 29-26. Bartlesville over Muskogee 73-55. Nowata beat Caney Valley 64-51. Dewey made it a sweep over Chelsea, Bulldoggers won 46-41. Copan eked out a one-point win at South Coffeyville, 45-44. And Wesleyan Christian School blew out Barnsdall 69-28 to improve the Mustangs to 10-1.
KRMG
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OKWU Sweeps Tabor College
The Oklahoma Wesleyan Men and Women both got wins Wednesday night against Tabor College in Bartlesville. We’ll start with the girls first, they had been in the midst of a 10-game losing streak what would get broken last night. The girls were down the majority of the ball game but always kept it within 6-10 points, and being down 28-21 at the half.
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Threat to Central Middle School Investigated
The Bartlesville Police Department was made aware of rumors to a threat on social media at the Central Middle School. The School and Police Department investigated the rumor throughout the weekend to assess and address it.
KRMG
