Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
KSDK
Heart transplant gives Metro East baby the gift of life
A Metro East 9-month-old was recently given the gift of life after a heart transplant. St. Louis Children's Hospital performed the surgery.
Five St. Louis suburbs get ‘F’ grades for new city flags
A group of flag design enthusiasts recently ranked hundreds of new city flags across the United States. The panel says several St. Louis suburbs need to step up their game.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
NPR
Jeff Fister remembers the woman who helped calm his child after a bad car accident
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. About 20 years ago, Jeff Fister was driving his then 12-year-old son to school on a hectic morning in St. Louis. His toddler was in the backseat. He arrived at one of the city's busiest intersections, and the light turned green.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Booming businesses in Midtown bring traffic woes
St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood is going through a renaissance.
Is the Arch on the list of the Most Famous American Landmarks?
A list of the Most Famous American Landmarks has to include the iconic St. Louis Arch right? Let us take a look at the list and see what they got right, and what they clearly got wrong... The website called roamingtheusa.com released a list of the 28 Most Famous American...
Police respond to Midtown crash early Thursday morning
A person is in the hospital after a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.
St. Louis Veterinary Clinic Robbed of Drugs at Gunpoint
Police say four or five armed men robbed the City Paws Veterinary Clinic yesterday evening
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
RFT Asks a Psychic What the Future Holds for St. Louis in 2023
Plus we learn how one becomes a psychic and medium
advantagenews.com
Alton woman’s murder may be solved
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is expected to share more information today about the murder of an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. A human torso found along I-70 in Warren County, Missouri in 2004 was identified in 2006 as Deanna Howland, who would have been 35-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Charges have now been filed in that one-time cold case.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]
Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
