Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
NPR

Jeff Fister remembers the woman who helped calm his child after a bad car accident

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. About 20 years ago, Jeff Fister was driving his then 12-year-old son to school on a hectic morning in St. Louis. His toddler was in the backseat. He arrived at one of the city's busiest intersections, and the light turned green.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton woman’s murder may be solved

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is expected to share more information today about the murder of an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. A human torso found along I-70 in Warren County, Missouri in 2004 was identified in 2006 as Deanna Howland, who would have been 35-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Charges have now been filed in that one-time cold case.
ALTON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]

Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
