PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO