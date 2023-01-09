Read full article on original website
Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking
CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Athens Co. man sentenced to prison in connection with 2021 overdose death
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man was sentenced to a decade behind bars in connection with the 2021 death of Gary Gardner. Thomas Thomas, 46, Glouster, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
myfox28columbus.com
2 people charged with murder of 8-month-old, according to court documents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people have been charged with the murder of an 8-month-old baby boy in North Linden. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr, 24, have both been charged with murder, Franklin County Municipal Court documents show. Warrants have been filed for their arrest. Officers found...
Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing teen at Ohio hotel
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old at a Mansfield hotel last week.
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
Belmont County man pandered sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
A Belmont County man was sentenced to jail for a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Ty Thompson will spend the next 3 to four and a half years in prison. Thompson will also have to register as a sex offender in Ohio for the next 25 years upon release. After a tip […]
Agents seize 8 pounds of meth from Columbus apartment; 2 arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities seized eight pounds of methamphetamine from a Columbus apartment and two people were taken into custody in what the Drug Enforcement Administration is calling one of their biggest arrests in years. “It is keeping the community safer; it is taking drugs off the street,” said...
Police: Woman fatally shot in parking lot near Westerville, multi-state search launched for suspect
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who is accused of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville on Tuesday. Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said officers were dispatched to the Sunbury Plaza parking lot on Sunbury Road around 5:35 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound.
Hilltop house where baby died from fentanyl gets boarded up by city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west-side Columbus home with a history of drug-related complaints, violence, and death has been shut down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that the City of Columbus obtained an emergency order to lock down and board up 70 South Harris Avenue, located in the Hilltop. It is the first […]
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness
Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
sciotopost.com
Update – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.
Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County Sheriff Speaks on Human Trafficking Awareness Day
ZANESVILLE, OH – January 11th is human trafficking awareness day. It’s important to be aware of human trafficking. The Muskingum County Sheriff, Matt Lutz, said there are a lot of crimes that occur that aren’t labeled as human trafficking but are still considered trafficking. “There’s a lot...
Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
sciotopost.com
400,000 in Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Columbus Bust
Franklin County – Columbus Division of Police IN/TAC Unit ((Investigative Tactical) made a large bust today when theybroke down the door of drug dealers. According to the police Department the bust that occurred on South East Columbus and part of a multi-jurisdictional drug case and seized $142,000 in cash, five stolen handguns, marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
