Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

BOPA CEO resigns days after mayor calls for her removal

The CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts resigned Tuesday, days after the mayor called for her removal. BOPA announced Tuesday night that its board of directors accepted the resignation of Donna Drew Sawyer as CEO effective immediately. The resignation comes the same day as Baltimore Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Official leaves BOPA to join Baltimore mayor's office to manage city events

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the creation of a new position that will manage city events. The mayor's statement released Tuesday morning follows his call for the removal of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts' CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, after the organization announced the cancellation of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A major concert is coming to Baltimore... but who is it?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A major concert is coming to Baltimore, and speculation is growing as to who it is. The concert will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. The date and time have not been announced yet. Baltimore City and state officials will announce the details of the concert...
BALTIMORE, MD
osibaltimore.org

WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams

Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now  the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's opens first Maryland location this week

TOWSON, Md. — Raising Cane's is just about ready for its Maryland debut. The popular chicken finger chain will open its first Maryland location on Thursday in Towson Row, the company announced Monday. The restaurant at 4 E. Towsontown Blvd. will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by...
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore DOT gets residents feedback on dangerous intersection

The Baltimore Department of Transportation (DOT) wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy North Baltimore intersection safer. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot for drivers and pedestrians. The road is near Druid Hill Park, Wyman Park, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT

A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vegan cinnamon roll chain Cinnaholic plans 3 Baltimore-area locations this year

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A southern bakery chain offering vegan cinnamon rolls and other sweets plans to open three new locations in Maryland this year. Cinnaholic, an Atlanta-based vegan sweets concept, is starting its year with the opening of a Gambrills location on Friday Jan. 13. Two more shops -- one in Baltimore City and one in Baltimore County -- are set to open in the region in 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Area leaders have high hopes for upcoming Session 2023

It's time to take a look ahead to Session 2023 as there are just three days away from the start of the next session of the Maryland General Assembly. Area leaders say safety is on everyone's mind, but it's definitely not the only issue expected to be at the forefront of discussions this session.
BALTIMORE, MD

