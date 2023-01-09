Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
BOPA CEO resigns days after mayor calls for her removal
The CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts resigned Tuesday, days after the mayor called for her removal. BOPA announced Tuesday night that its board of directors accepted the resignation of Donna Drew Sawyer as CEO effective immediately. The resignation comes the same day as Baltimore Mayor...
Wbaltv.com
Official leaves BOPA to join Baltimore mayor's office to manage city events
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the creation of a new position that will manage city events. The mayor's statement released Tuesday morning follows his call for the removal of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts' CEO, Donna Drew Sawyer, after the organization announced the cancellation of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
foxbaltimore.com
A major concert is coming to Baltimore... but who is it?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A major concert is coming to Baltimore, and speculation is growing as to who it is. The concert will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. The date and time have not been announced yet. Baltimore City and state officials will announce the details of the concert...
Baltimore DPW Director resigns amid pressure to restore weekly recycling
On Monday the two sent a letter to Department of Public Works Director Jason W. Mitchell, demanding the weekly program be restarted in eight-weeks.
Amid news of MLK parade continuing, BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer resigns
The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announces that CEO Donna Drew Sawyer has submitted her resignation.
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
osibaltimore.org
WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams
Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market
Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
foxbaltimore.com
$23 million needed to fix Baltimore's broken trash and recycling system, report finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The search has started for a new head to Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works. Following a string of controversies and criticism, on Monday, Director Jason Mitchell announced he will be leaving office in April. Mitchell is citing family and health related concerns as the...
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's opens first Maryland location this week
TOWSON, Md. — Raising Cane's is just about ready for its Maryland debut. The popular chicken finger chain will open its first Maryland location on Thursday in Towson Row, the company announced Monday. The restaurant at 4 E. Towsontown Blvd. will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by...
70% increase in COVID hospitalizations in Baltimore
Are you feeling sick? High fevers, cough, sore throat? Well you may want to get tested for COVID as the cases are on the rise.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore DOT gets residents feedback on dangerous intersection
The Baltimore Department of Transportation (DOT) wants to hear from you about ways to make a busy North Baltimore intersection safer. Residents who live around Wyman Park Drive and Keswick Road said it's a dangerous spot for drivers and pedestrians. The road is near Druid Hill Park, Wyman Park, and...
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
iheart.com
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White Marsh Mall...
Wbaltv.com
Vegan cinnamon roll chain Cinnaholic plans 3 Baltimore-area locations this year
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A southern bakery chain offering vegan cinnamon rolls and other sweets plans to open three new locations in Maryland this year. Cinnaholic, an Atlanta-based vegan sweets concept, is starting its year with the opening of a Gambrills location on Friday Jan. 13. Two more shops -- one in Baltimore City and one in Baltimore County -- are set to open in the region in 2023.
Wbaltv.com
Area leaders have high hopes for upcoming Session 2023
It's time to take a look ahead to Session 2023 as there are just three days away from the start of the next session of the Maryland General Assembly. Area leaders say safety is on everyone's mind, but it's definitely not the only issue expected to be at the forefront of discussions this session.
