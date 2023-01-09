Read full article on original website
24hip-hop.com
Owner Of 4.O.E Records, Phatte400 Shows Off The Music Scene In Arkansas
Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas we have Phatte400 who represents his record label 4.O.E Records also known as For Our Elevation Records. Not many hear of Arkansas as a place where hiphop music is booming, but Phatte400 is different. By being very talented and diverse, he offers a unique sound and flow. He believes not many stories are told from Arkansas in the industry, and it’s his job to get their music scene heard.
dequeenbee.com
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Arkansas
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals the most important advice her father has given her
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed the best advice her father, who also served as governor, has given her. "Not just in this job but in everything that I've done, my dad has always given me the same advice," Sanders said. "And that is, be who God has created you to be, don't try to be anything other than that and you'll do just fine."
KATV
Second Chance Youth Ranch opens home for young mothers in foster care
Ribbon cutting for Second Chance Youth Ranch's 9th foster facility campus. Built for young mothers in foster care. (Photo Courtesy: Rachel Hubbard) Little Rock (KATV) — Second Chance Youth Ranch is a placement agency for Arkansas children in foster care.-- A private alternative to fostering through the state. The...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Arkansas
Arkansas might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Arkansas.
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan
136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It's the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.
KTLO
Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wraps up big day with inaugural ball
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated her first night in office in Little Rock.
Springdale high school shows vision of what Governor Sanders looks to accomplish
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tuesday, during her inauguration speech, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued her push for better education in Arkansas. "As long as I am governor, our schools will focus on the skills our children need to get ahead in the modern world," Sanders said during her speech. Sanders...
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
wchstv.com
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
KATV
Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
Bagging Some Waterfalls – A Winter Trip
Arkansas is a waterfall-rich environment. After a bit of rainfall, the creeks rise and the waterfalls appear. Some are easily accessible from the side of a road and a few take a bit of a hike. Watching water fall over rocks, the relaxing sound, maybe it’s just the chance to sit quietly in the wilderness and watch the water do its work to cut through the rock and earth. Winter is a particularly good time of year to view waterfalls since the leaves are off and you can often get a better view.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs seven executive orders on first day in office
Wasting little time after her inauguration, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed seven executive orders within hours of taking the oath of office.
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
Arkansas native, NASCAR driver shares his journey to chasing his dreams
Monday, Jan. 9, is the birthday of NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, Mark Martin, and one Arkansan is gearing up to compete hopefully in NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, Daytona, to hopefully follow in Martin’s footsteps.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans immediate executive orders, outlines policy in inauguration speech
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ inauguration speech outlined her policy direction and the immediate action she would take as the state’s 47th executive.
