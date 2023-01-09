ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
24hip-hop.com

Owner Of 4.O.E Records, Phatte400 Shows Off The Music Scene In Arkansas

Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas we have Phatte400 who represents his record label 4.O.E Records also known as For Our Elevation Records. Not many hear of Arkansas as a place where hiphop music is booming, but Phatte400 is different. By being very talented and diverse, he offers a unique sound and flow. He believes not many stories are told from Arkansas in the industry, and it’s his job to get their music scene heard.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
dequeenbee.com

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Arkansas

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Arkansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals the most important advice her father has given her

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed the best advice her father, who also served as governor, has given her. "Not just in this job but in everything that I've done, my dad has always given me the same advice," Sanders said. "And that is, be who God has created you to be, don't try to be anything other than that and you'll do just fine."
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Second Chance Youth Ranch opens home for young mothers in foster care

Ribbon cutting for Second Chance Youth Ranch's 9th foster facility campus. Built for young mothers in foster care. (Photo Courtesy: Rachel Hubbard) Little Rock (KATV) — Second Chance Youth Ranch is a placement agency for Arkansas children in foster care.-- A private alternative to fostering through the state. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KTLO

Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson

Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
ARKANSAS STATE
wchstv.com

Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
THV11

Organizations get creative in battling Arkansas’s food insecurity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Martin Luther King Day is on Jan. 16 and several organizations across Arkansas are gearing up for the National Day of Service. Starting Monday, organizations, including Engage Arkansas, are asking people to leave non-perishable food items in any old newspaper dispensers to help fight hunger across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Outside

Bagging Some Waterfalls – A Winter Trip

Arkansas is a waterfall-rich environment. After a bit of rainfall, the creeks rise and the waterfalls appear. Some are easily accessible from the side of a road and a few take a bit of a hike. Watching water fall over rocks, the relaxing sound, maybe it’s just the chance to sit quietly in the wilderness and watch the water do its work to cut through the rock and earth. Winter is a particularly good time of year to view waterfalls since the leaves are off and you can often get a better view.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy