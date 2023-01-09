Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
Heika's Take: Oettinger handled it all
The 24-year-old netminder came up with 27 saves and stopped all three shooters to push the Stars to a 2-1 win over the Islanders. After backstopping the Stars to a perfect 2-0 record against the New York Islanders this season, you can simply call Jake Oettinger the King of the Island.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Reichel, Seney Named to AHL All-Star Roster
Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney and IceHogs teammate David Gust were selected to represent Rockford in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. The AHL announced today that Blackhawks prospects Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney, along with Rockford teammate David Gust, have been selected from the IceHogs to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec on Feb. 5.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-9) @ BLUES (21-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (41) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
Konecny has hat trick, runs point streak to 10, Flyers defeat Capitals
PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny had a hat trick and extended his point streak to 10 games for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Konecny has 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) during his streak, the longest active streak in...
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 3
Tampa Bay delivers a bounce back performance on Tuesday against Columbus. Led by four points from Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning returned to home ice with a convincing 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Bolts have now won eight-straight games at AMALIE Arena. After a disappointing finish to...
NHL
Trevor van Riemsdyk plays 500th NHL game against brother James, Flyers
Capitals defenseman achieves milestone in Philadelphia; forward reached 900 Monday. The City of Brotherly Love became the City of Brotherly Milestones on Wednesday. Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk played his 500th NHL game against his brother, Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk, at Wells Fargo Center. James reached his...
NHL
NHL announces head coaches for 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend
NEW YORK, NY - The National Hockey League announced today that Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic), Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars (Central), Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will serve as the head coaches for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 3-4 in South Florida.
NHL
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today
Fans can win prizes by choosing goalies who win, make most saves, allow fewest goals. The Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge was released by the NHL on Thursday. The first contest night of the new interactive game will be Jan. 17, and the weekly contest will allow NHL fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the NHL games played that day. Fans will choose one goalie they think will earn a win, one who they think will allow the fewest goals, and one who will make the most saves.
NHL
BLOG: Richardson Notices Progression in Reichel's Game
The young forward recorded his first three points (1G, 2A) in Sunday's 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames. Following practice on Wednesday, Lukas Reichel discussed his path forward and confidence boost after a standout three-point game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. "I think when, first of all, you have...
Comments / 0