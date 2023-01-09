Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Nordic Ski Results: January 6-7, 2023
Casper was the site of the first nordic ski event of 2023. The next scheduled nordic ski meet is on Friday and Saturday, January 13th and 14th at Lander. Justin McDowell was the highest finisher (35th) for the Broncs with a time of 18 minutes 20.2 seconds. Kayley Alicke was...
mybighornbasin.com
Warrior Boys Swimming At The Gene Dozah Invite
The Worland Warrior Boys Swim team was in Powell last weekend. Friday the Warriors were in a Dual with Powell. On Saturday the Warriors competed at the Gene Dozah Invite. Powell, Cody, Riverton, Sublette County, and Worland were the teams at the meet. Walker Cooper finished 1st in 2 events...
Sheridan Media
SHS College Volleyball Signing / Bronc / Lady Bronc Basketball Home Friday Night / Wyoming Hoops Tonight at Utah State
SHS VOLLEYBALL (NLI) SIGNING – A Sheridan high school volleyball player will play at least two more years, but on the other side of the Big Horn mountains, Brooke Larsen has signed her letter on intent to play at Northwest college in Powell. Brooke says it was the only...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody’s Robby Porter Signs with Northern Colorado for Track
Robby Porter has officially committed to the University of Northern Colorado to continue his academic and athletic carrier. Porter made the announcement via his Instagram that he will head to Northern Colorado for track. More specifically Porter will compete in the High Jump. Porter has been a member of both the Track and Basketball teams over the last several years and is starting to peak athletically. He earned All-State in Track as a junior. I had the pleasure of catching up with Robby to discuss his commitment and more. Robby on why he chose Northern Colorado.
mybighornbasin.com
3 Cody Broncs Named to Casper Star Tribune Super 25 Team
The Casper Star Tribune has released it’s 32nd annual Super 25 team. The Super 25 honors the best high school football players in the state, regardless of positions or school classification. Once again, the Cody Broncs are well represented. Luke Talich, Jace Grant and Matt Nelson have all made...
Sheridan Media
SCLT History Program Features History Along the Water Trails
The Sheridan Community Land Trust Explore History at The Hub titled History Along the Tongue River Water Trail was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at The Hub on Smith Street. SCLT Historical Program Manager, Carrie Edinger, gave a virtual tour of the Big and Little Goose Creeks and the Tongue River as essential natural resources for early inhabitants and into the settlement era. She talked about the trail and said the project,
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School All-State Music Conference To Take Place In Sheridan
Wyoming High School musicians and singers are tuning up to perform with the best in the state. Sheridan will host the 76th annual All-State Music Conference from January 15 through the 17th at the high school. More than 400 select student musicians, 250 music educators and 30 exhibitors from throughout...
Sheridan Media
Gail Greaves
Funeral services for Gail Greaves, 72-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo will be held Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with paster John Beck officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private family interment will take place later. Donations in Gail’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Sheridan Media
Gatchell Publishes Book of Bighorn Mountain Photographs
The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has published and is offering a book, which is a collection of photographs both historic and modern, comparing different sites many years apart. Look to the Mountains: Revisiting the Historic Photographs of the Bighorn National Forest is currently available at the museum. Executive Director Sylvia...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Selected As AARP Wyoming President
A Sheridan woman who has been both a volunteer and community leader will now oversee the Wyoming Chapter of an organization that tries to enhance the quality of life for all as they age. Stella Montano has been selected as the next Wyoming State President of American Association Of Retired...
buffalobulletin.com
Talking turkey: City of Buffalo considers ordinance that would ban feeding wild turkeys
The city of Buffalo will consider amending an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding wild turkeys. Both the city and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have received complaints about the number of turkeys congregating both in people’s yards and on city streets, sometimes disrupting traffic and leaving droppings and messes in their wake.
Sheridan Media
SAGE Community Arts: Magnificent Monochromes
SAGE Community Arts will hold the 8th Annual Photography Exhibition, titled Magnificent Monochromes beginning Jan. 24. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson made the announcement of the new exhibition. According to Benson, the call for photography prompted submissions from all over the world. The only requirement for those submissions was that they must be photos taken in black and white.
Sheridan Media
Several Honored at SCSD#2 Board Meeting
There were several honorees at the Monday, Jan 9, SCSD#2 board meeting. Traci Turk honored the school counselors, and several joined her at the meeting. Football player Colson Coon was honored for being the Wyoming State Gatorade Player for the second year. Activities director Kasey Garnhart and Coach Jeff Mowry made the presentation. Mowry said this about Coon.
WATCH: Massive Elk Migration in Dayton, Wyoming
One of the many reasons people chose to live in Wyoming is the beauty of nature. Whether it's the view of the mountains or enjoying the wildlife (from a safe distance), there's an obvious reason we call it "Wonderful Wyoming". Viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, recently shared a video...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Chamber will give Annual Report during year’s first Chamber Lunch Program
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will hold their Chamber Lunch Program beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wed., Jan 11, at the Ramada Plaza. The Lunch Program is the first of the 2023 year. As in previous years this first program offers the chamber an opportunity to report on the work performed by the chamber staff in the previous year.
Sheridan Media
Concurrence Award for Main Street Dow to Burkitt Project Discussed at Council Study Session
A concurrence award through the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the Main Street Dow to Burkitt Project was an item of discussion at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council study session. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next two construction seasons, the Wyoming Department of Transportation...
Sheridan Media
Sixteen percent of the people helped by the Advocacy and Resource Center in 2022 were stalking victims
January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month. This is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking. According to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center, the definition of stalking is to harass or persecute someone with unwanted and obsessive attention. A pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety or the safety of others, or suffer substantial emotional distress.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Arraigned for Property Destruction
An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan woman charged with property destruction. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 11, 2022, 42-year-old Connie Osborn allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot of the Courtyards at Sheridan Apartments and damaged...
cowboystatedaily.com
Alleged Fentanyl Dealer From Greybull Charged With Delivery In Cody Man’s Overdose Death
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A suspected fentanyl dealer from Greybull is now implicated in the overdose death of a 25-year-old Cody man. Anthony Micheal Fuentes is charged with delivering fentanyl, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. The charge includes a reported drug delivery from Jan. 2, hours before Jordan Jackson died unexpectedly at his home in Cody.
