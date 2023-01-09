Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
fox35orlando.com
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Gainesville police make DUI manslaughter arrest in November hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a November hit-and-run, which resulted in the death of a bicyclist along South Main Street. According to a news release from the Police Department, Margaret Caitlin Walker on Wednesday afternoon turned herself in to police. She...
Police report: Suspect in 13-year-old’s murder originally told officers he wasn’t involved
A new police report shows a man arrested in the death of a Jacksonville 13-year-old originally said he wasn’t involved. Action News Jax first reported Monday when Marcel Johnson was charged with the murder of Prince Holland. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The new report states that...
News4Jax.com
Arrest report sheds light on what led to arrest of man in connection to death of Prince Holland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest and booking report obtained Wednesday night by News4JAX reveals new information about the investigation into Marcel Johnson, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 13-year-old Prince Holland. In early December, a drive-by shooting occurred in Northwest Jacksonville...
Middleburg man facing manslaughter charges for fatal New Year’s Eve crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly Clay County crash on New Year's Eve, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office. Fabian Paul Urioste, 40, was charged with manslaughter. The Florida Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m., Urioste was driving a Lincoln Navigator southbound...
alachuachronicle.com
Live Oak man arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rahzon Tee-Yon Fennell-Demeritte, 18, was arrested in Suwannee County and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on June 27...
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
First Coast News
JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Hillcrest area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot. JSO says a man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
JSO arrest report: Argument over heaven & hell leads to pastor being shot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested and is facing charges after police determined he shot his cousin during an argument regarding heaven and hell, which followed a funeral for a family member, according to a report News4JAX obtained Wednesday from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The report shows...
News4Jax.com
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
First Coast News
Man stuck in submerged vehicle rescued by JFRD following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man had to be rescued from a vehicle that veered off the roadway in the Argle Forest area and ended up in a ditch full of water Tuesday, according to officials. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two...
Suspect bragged about shooting on social media days after Prince Holland’s murder, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are saying that Prince Holland’s accused killer went on social media days after his death to talk about the shooting. According to a less redacted version of the arrest warrant, the accused shooter, Marcel Johnson, discussed the shooting online just two days after the murder of 13-year-old Prince. Johnson was live on his personal Instagram page, holding a semi-automatic gun while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital.
mycbs4.com
18-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville arrested in Suwannee County
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville, FL. Earlier this morning they located Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte from Live Oak, FL.
First Coast News
Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
First Coast News
Jacksonville police seeking man accused of pretending to be a delivery driver and stole packages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say posed as a package delivery driver. According to police, the pictured suspect entered package holding areas in apartment buildings during the holiday...
Arrested Jacksonville officer claimed person he improperly arrested pushed him backward, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows what led up to a Jacksonville officer being arrested. Action News Jax first reported Friday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Officer Cecil Grant arrested someone without having probable cause and documented it wrong. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
JSO: Man shot in leg during overnight dispute in Hyde Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot on Watergate Lane. STORY: Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk. Detectives said that at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded and located a man with a single...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dies in crash on I-95 near 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the exit for 8th Street, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said an SUV and pickup truck came to a stop for traffic, and that a third...
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old charged with first-degree murder for September shooting at Gardenia Gardens; he was already in jail for violating probation on a previous attempted murder conviction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerquay Lavon Freeman, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Romeo Sheppard on September 1, 2022, at Gardenia Gardens. Freeman was already in the Alachua County Jail after being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on September 10. Freeman was 17 at the time of the murder and was on probation after serving two years in adult prison following a plea of nolo contendere to charges of aggravated assault, attempted second-degree murder, burglary, and theft.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
