Middleburg, FL

fox35orlando.com

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

News4Jax.com

Arrest report sheds light on what led to arrest of man in connection to death of Prince Holland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest and booking report obtained Wednesday night by News4JAX reveals new information about the investigation into Marcel Johnson, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 13-year-old Prince Holland. In early December, a drive-by shooting occurred in Northwest Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Hillcrest area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot. JSO says a man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man stuck in submerged vehicle rescued by JFRD following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man had to be rescued from a vehicle that veered off the roadway in the Argle Forest area and ended up in a ditch full of water Tuesday, according to officials. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect bragged about shooting on social media days after Prince Holland’s murder, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are saying that Prince Holland’s accused killer went on social media days after his death to talk about the shooting. According to a less redacted version of the arrest warrant, the accused shooter, Marcel Johnson, discussed the shooting online just two days after the murder of 13-year-old Prince. Johnson was live on his personal Instagram page, holding a semi-automatic gun while talking about a man fighting for his life in the hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Jacksonville man dies in crash on I-95 near 8th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the exit for 8th Street, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said an SUV and pickup truck came to a stop for traffic, and that a third...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old charged with first-degree murder for September shooting at Gardenia Gardens; he was already in jail for violating probation on a previous attempted murder conviction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jerquay Lavon Freeman, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Romeo Sheppard on September 1, 2022, at Gardenia Gardens. Freeman was already in the Alachua County Jail after being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on September 10. Freeman was 17 at the time of the murder and was on probation after serving two years in adult prison following a plea of nolo contendere to charges of aggravated assault, attempted second-degree murder, burglary, and theft.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

