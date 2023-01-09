Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
Blueface’s manager tells rapper his career hasn’t been the same since this
California rapper Blueface has been one of the most talked about rappers in recent months, but not because of his music. The one-time online sensation left his mark on hip-hop with 2018 singles “Thotiana” and “Bleed It” has been quiet lately in the industry. His last notable appearance on a record was his feature on DDG‘s remix of “Moonwalking in the Calabassas” in 2020.
Quavo releases ‘Without You’ track in tribute to Takeoff
Quavo has released a new song in tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff.The four minute song, titled “Without You”, is a heartfelt track in which Quavo addresses the late rapper.Takeoff, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November.Quavo – whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall – was present at the time of Takeoff’s death, but was not injured in the altercation.The pair were reportedly in attendance at a private party at a bowling alley in Texas.Takeoff and Quavo were part of rap trio Migos, alongside Offset, who was not present at...
CeeLo Green Says Gangsta Boo Was Set To Appear On Gnarles Barkley Album Prior To Death
CeeLo Green has revealed that Gangsta Boo and the rest of Three-6-Mafia were supposed to appear on he and Danger Mouse’s forthcoming Gnarles Barkley album prior to her death. The Atlanta native shared an Instagram post paying tribute to the late Memphis rapper, which included a screenshot of a text conversation between he and Gangsta Boo requesting her participation in the song. More from VIBE.comBoosie Claims Crack Is Healthier Than FentanylGloRilla Shares Texts Between Herself And Gangsta Boo Following DeathGangsta Boo, Influential Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dead At 43 “Usually I wouldn’t post something this intimate,” CeeLo wrote in the caption,...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Mark Curry & Keith Murray Confirm Puff Daddy Got Smacked and Choked by Suge Knight!
Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle
It appears that NBA YoungBoy has followed through with his plan to jump the broom, as details of his marriage to fiancée and longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle have surfaced. On Sunday (Jan. 8), Instagram user AriTeaTalk posted a screenshot of a marriage license dated Jan. 7 (Saturday) listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as Spouse 1 and the rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, as Spouse 2. According to the certificate, the nuptials took place in Salt Lake City where YoungBoy moved to after being released from prison in 2021. More from VIBE.comIyanna "Yaya" Mayweather Gets 6 Years Probation In 2020 Stabbing CaseNBA YoungBoy...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager
Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
Complex
Whitney Houston Estate ‘Disappointed’ With Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke About Singer’s Death
Jerrod Carmichael made a reference to Whitney Houston’s death as part of his hosting gig at the 2023 Golden Globes, and the late singer’s estate isn’t happy about it. “Alright you guys, we are back, we are pressed for time but they wanted me to shout out the venue we’re in,” said Carmichael after a commercial break during the Peacock-streamed awards show. “So we are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton, you guys—so uh, that’s very exciting.”
Complex
50 Cent Reacts to Video of His Music Playing at Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his thoughts on a video that shows his track “In Da Club” playing during a Ja Rule show. Initially uploaded to TikTok last month, Fif’s track was dropped during Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert, which Ja Rule and Ashanti performed at. During the clip, people can be seen on the stage attempting to put an end to the music. “Aye cut this shit off,” said one person who grabbed the mic on stage. The TikTok post was captioned, “Playing 50 at a Ja concert just all out disrespectful.”
50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call
In an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent attempted to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion for making light of and perpetuating the idea that she had lied about being shot by Canadian artist Tory Lanez. Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan last month and awaits sentencing. In an unwieldy conversation — where Big Boy implied he would encourage Oprah Winfrey to be unfaithful in a hypothetical relationship between the two of them and 50 Cent described Gabrielle Union’s recent revelations about a “dysfunctional” marriage prior to her relationship with Dwyane Wade as “hoe shit” — the New...
hotnewhiphop.com
French Montana & DJ Drama Drop Star-Studded “Coke Boys 6” Album
DJ Drama and French Montana have teamed up again for the debut of Coke Boys 6, a collaborative Gansta Grillz mixtape that features hot and rising rappers EST Gee, Benny The Butcher, Kodak Black, and BIG30. Jeremih, NAV, Rob49, King Combs, Max B, and other members of Coke Boy Records...
Dr. Dre Gets Marjorie Taylor Greene Hype Video Pulled From Twitter
"I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," the legendary producer told TMZ.
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch
SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
Nicki Minaj Breaks Missy Elliott’s Record For Longest Charting Female Rapper
Nicki Minaj is starting off 2023 with another major accomplishment being added to her resume. The 40-year-old has officially surpassed Missy Elliott’s record as the longest-charting female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Chartdata reported its usual updates pertaining to the singles chart. The Queen artist’s August 2022 single “Super Freaky Girl” moved up two spots on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the No. 51 ranked record and bringing it to 20 weeks on the chart overall. The track, which peaked at No. 1, was the catalyst for her reaching 14 consecutive years on the...
Complex
Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Proves He Helped Pay for Big Scarr’s Funeral, Late Rapper’s Dad Shares Gratitude
Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir says he paid five figures toward funeral costs for 1017 Records signee Big Scarr, despite recent claims to the contrary. The rising Memphis artist died last month at age 22, and Gucci was among those to share tributes to him. Scarr was signed to Gucci’s record label, but his brother, artist Quezz Ruthless, said the 1017 founder was ghosting Scarr’s family over funeral expenses. Sister Alexandra Woods furthered the allegations, also saying Guwop asked for Scarr’s 1017 chains back after he died of an accidental overdose.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Says He Wishes Tony Yayo Would've Blown Up Instead Of Him
50 Cent has said he wishes his G-Unit signee Tony Yayo would’ve blown up instead of him. The comments were made in an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, where 50 Cent said he and his G-Unit entourage simply decided to stick together after the success of his 2003 seminal album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
