Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

UGA's Stetson Bennett to work at Raising Cane's in Athens | When to go see him

ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is when Bennett celebrated at the same restaurant after the 2022 championship. Georgia fans celebrated Monday night as they saw UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett light it up on the football field en route to another national championship -- and now they can see him at a popular fast food chain in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Back-to-back: Georgia repeats as national champions with 65-7 rout of TCU

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Update: Georgia wins their second consecutive National Championship in the largest margin of victory in national championship history by a final of 65-7 over TCU. Georgia finishes the season a perfect 15-0 and winds up with the most wins in school history. Stetson Bennett finished his...
FORT WORTH, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue

ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
ATHENS, GA

