James Franklin, Pat Narduzzi Take Rivalry to Coaches Poll
Penn State coach James Franklin and Pitt boss Pat Narduzzi haven’t competed against each other since 2019 and might never do so again. That hasn’t stopped them from what many perceive as pettiness toward each other. The final USA Today Coaches Poll ballots have been released, and, as...
‘More Plays Than Broadway’: Twitter Reacts to Penn State Basketball Beating Indiana
Penn State basketball took care of Indiana, 75-56, Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Seth Lundy scored 25 points, including his 1,000th, in the win. Andrew Funk added 23. Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say about it.
Penn State G Seth Lundy Joins 1,000-Point Club
Penn State guard Seth Lundy has joined the 1,000-point club. Lundy came into Wednesday’s win over Indiana needing 21 points to join the club, and scored 14 in the first half. With 6:24 left in the game, Lundy dunked to score his 1,000th and 1,001st points and put Penn...
Smeltzer: Penn State Basketball is Electric
Penn State basketball is electric. The team might not make it to the NCAA Tournament, although it helped itself with a commanding 85-66 win over Indiana Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. There are 14 Big Ten games left, so a lot can happen. But right now Penn State...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday night after the Hoosiers lost 85-66 to Penn State, dropping to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 10-6 overall.Here is the full transcript of his postgame press conference.
NC State WR transfer flips commitment away from Penn State to Big 12 school
Penn State received some bad news about one of their transfer commits on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions had a WR transfer commit decide to change his commitment to a Big 12 program. Devin Carter originally committed to Penn State after transferring from the Wolf Pack shortly after the Rose Bowl....
Farrell Files: RB Gains; Penn State Disappointing in Transfer Portal So Far
Penn State is coming off a very good 2023 class, at least through the Early Signing Period, and are making waves in the transfer portal. Here’s the latest Farrell Files PSU edition as I take a look at the running back depth and more. There are two running backs...
5 Things to Know Before Penn State Basketball vs. Indiana
Penn State basketball looks to break a two-game losing streak Wednesday night against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan center. Here are five things to know. Indiana is Penn State’s second opponent of a three-game gauntlet. This tough Big Ten stretch started Sunday night against No. 1 Purdue at Philadelphia’s palestra and will end next Tuesday night against No. 18 Wisconsin in Madison. It would have featured Penn State facing three ranked teams, but thanks to Indiana’s losses to Iowa and Northwestern this past week, the Hoosiers dropped from No. 15 to out of the top 25.
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing where Penn State football stands after the 2022 season
Penn State ended its season on a high note. What’s next?
Penn State Daily Notebook: Junior Day Nearing, Trio of ‘26s Offered
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Penn State has extended an offer to Brandon Lockhart (2026), a 6-foot-2, 165-pound DB from Loyola High School in LA. Lockhart also has offers from Oregon and San Jose State.
Smeltzer: PSU Men’s Basketball not Getting to NCAA Tournament With Jalen Pickett Would be Hard to Swallow
PSU men’s basketball has 15 regular-season games left with Jalen Pickett in the fold. The 6-foot-4, 209 pound guard is out of eligibility after this season. Following the regular season, Penn State will play at least one more game in the Big Ten Tournament. How far Penn State gets...
Penn State Football Ranked No. 7 In Final AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football has finished the 2022 season as a top-10 team. Following Georgia’s dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship game, the final AP Top 25 Poll came out a little bit past midnight. The Nittany Lions moved up two spots to No. 7 in the final poll after their 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff Poll that came out on December 4.
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after a victory over Wisconsin
Penn State continues to hold steady.
Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey
In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
Win4Bellefonte announces candidates for 2023 school board elections
Five seats are up for election this year, over half the board.
Bob Casey visits State College, touts new medical clinic
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Centre County today to visit the construction site of a new medical center on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic is in the process of constructing their new and expanded clinic. The expansion was made possible by the $1,125,000 of […]
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
