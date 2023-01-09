ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

James Franklin, Pat Narduzzi Take Rivalry to Coaches Poll

Penn State coach James Franklin and Pitt boss Pat Narduzzi haven’t competed against each other since 2019 and might never do so again. That hasn’t stopped them from what many perceive as pettiness toward each other. The final USA Today Coaches Poll ballots have been released, and, as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State G Seth Lundy Joins 1,000-Point Club

Penn State guard Seth Lundy has joined the 1,000-point club. Lundy came into Wednesday’s win over Indiana needing 21 points to join the club, and scored 14 in the first half. With 6:24 left in the game, Lundy dunked to score his 1,000th and 1,001st points and put Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: Penn State Basketball is Electric

Penn State basketball is electric. The team might not make it to the NCAA Tournament, although it helped itself with a commanding 85-66 win over Indiana Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. There are 14 Big Ten games left, so a lot can happen. But right now Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before Penn State Basketball vs. Indiana

Penn State basketball looks to break a two-game losing streak Wednesday night against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan center. Here are five things to know. Indiana is Penn State’s second opponent of a three-game gauntlet. This tough Big Ten stretch started Sunday night against No. 1 Purdue at Philadelphia’s palestra and will end next Tuesday night against No. 18 Wisconsin in Madison. It would have featured Penn State facing three ranked teams, but thanks to Indiana’s losses to Iowa and Northwestern this past week, the Hoosiers dropped from No. 15 to out of the top 25.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: Junior Day Nearing, Trio of ‘26s Offered

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Penn State has extended an offer to Brandon Lockhart (2026), a 6-foot-2, 165-pound DB from Loyola High School in LA. Lockhart also has offers from Oregon and San Jose State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Ranked No. 7 In Final AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football has finished the 2022 season as a top-10 team. Following Georgia’s dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship game, the final AP Top 25 Poll came out a little bit past midnight. The Nittany Lions moved up two spots to No. 7 in the final poll after their 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff Poll that came out on December 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey

In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
HERSHEY, PA
abc23.com

More State College Casino Problems

New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
WTAJ

Bob Casey visits State College, touts new medical clinic

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped in Centre County today to visit the construction site of a new medical center on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic is in the process of constructing their new and expanded clinic. The expansion was made possible by the $1,125,000 of […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

