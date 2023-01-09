ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Sound off: Fans clowned Jaguars GM Trent Baalke last season. Have you changed your mind?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last season, Jacksonville Jaguars fans were in a much different place than they are right now. The team went 1-15 in 2020 and in 2021 made the decision to fire head coach Urban Meyer after a long list of controversies. With the team headed toward another top draft pick, fans showed up at the final game of the season wearing clown costumes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pick 7: Ranking the Jaguars’ all-time playoff wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is no such thing as a bad playoff win. Just as there is no good postseason loss. These things are measured in degrees of good and bad. With that said, the Jaguars’ seven postseason wins in franchise history are not all created equal. Let’s rank them from seven to one as the current team goes for number eight on Saturday night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Jaguars announce who's playing halftime at Saturday's wildcard playoff game vs. Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that New York-based pop-rock band American Authors will be performing during halftime of the Jags wildcard playoff game against the LA Charges. The group was formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston and released their debut album Oh What a Life in 2014. By 2018, the American Authors had generated over one billion global streams, a news release from the Jaguars states. American Authors most recognized song, “Best Day of My Life,” earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and went to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Beaver County Times

Mueller: It's clear Steelers must move on from Matt Canada

Ever want to make sure your opinion on a particular subject was put out into the public sphere, even if you thought it wouldn’t make a difference? You compose a tweet or some other social media post to make your feelings known, just so you can cite it later when the bad outcome you predicted comes true. That sound familiar?  ...
PITTSBURGH, PA

