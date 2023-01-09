Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Who's the guitarist who shredded National Anthem at Jags game? Meet Paul Wane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida native Paul Wane is now a viral sensation after playing the National Anthem during the opening ceremony for the Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans matchup. Paul Wane started playing the guitar at just 8 years old. He’s played on big stages before with his band the...
Jacksonville Jaguars giving away 2 tickets to Saturday’s playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming playoff game?. The Jags are giving away two tickets to Saturday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The contest ends at...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
Who's performing at halftime during the Jaguars playoff game Saturday?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Charges wildcard game Saturday and the excitement around the First Coast is not only about the game. People want to know who's performing at halftime. Naturally when people are buzzing about a topic and rumors are swirling, we...
Florida State Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Player, Father Of NFL Star
The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly adding some NFL pedigree to their coaching staff in 2023. The team is set to hire Patrick Surtain as the program's new secondary coach, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. Surtain, the father of Pro-Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, ...
News4Jax.com
Sound off: Fans clowned Jaguars GM Trent Baalke last season. Have you changed your mind?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last season, Jacksonville Jaguars fans were in a much different place than they are right now. The team went 1-15 in 2020 and in 2021 made the decision to fire head coach Urban Meyer after a long list of controversies. With the team headed toward another top draft pick, fans showed up at the final game of the season wearing clown costumes.
News4Jax.com
With as many as 1,500 customers each day this week, more Jaguars gear arrives at Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ wildcard playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is Jacksonville’s first playoff game since the 2017 season, and tickets and merchandise are both in high demand. One local sports store is trying to keep fresh Jaguars products on the shelves. As fans...
News4Jax.com
Pick 7: Ranking the Jaguars’ all-time playoff wins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is no such thing as a bad playoff win. Just as there is no good postseason loss. These things are measured in degrees of good and bad. With that said, the Jaguars’ seven postseason wins in franchise history are not all created equal. Let’s rank them from seven to one as the current team goes for number eight on Saturday night.
First Coast Varsity Weekly: Jackson, Raines out of Gateway girls hoops after fight
Duval County Public Schools excluded both reigning champion Jackson and Raines on Monday from the bracket for the annual Gateway Conference girls basketball tournament, following a bench-clearing altercation that cut short the teams' Thursday night regular season game. The incident eliminates the teams that have combined to win the last...
Jacksonville Jaguars announce who's playing halftime at Saturday's wildcard playoff game vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that New York-based pop-rock band American Authors will be performing during halftime of the Jags wildcard playoff game against the LA Charges. The group was formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston and released their debut album Oh What a Life in 2014. By 2018, the American Authors had generated over one billion global streams, a news release from the Jaguars states. American Authors most recognized song, “Best Day of My Life,” earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and went to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.
News4Jax.com
It’s that time again: Mayor Curry calls for Jags fans to bring out their teal Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to turn the River City teal — again— as if Jags fans needed the push anyways. Enthusiasm for the Jags has been radiating through the city, and Mayor Lenny Curry wants to keep up that momentum ahead of Saturday’s primetime game.
Mueller: It's clear Steelers must move on from Matt Canada
Ever want to make sure your opinion on a particular subject was put out into the public sphere, even if you thought it wouldn’t make a difference? You compose a tweet or some other social media post to make your feelings known, just so you can cite it later when the bad outcome you predicted comes true. That sound familiar? ...
Jags fan gear store open all week inside TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jags fans are still reminiscing about the win over the Titans on Saturday. “It was amazing,” said Leah Grady. “It was probably one of the best Jags games.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. “I can barely talk so...
First Coast News
Josh Allen gear flying off shelves and hotels filling up ahead of Jaguars playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Business in Jacksonville are gearing up for a flood of visitors and an increase in revenue for the Jaguars playoff, and leaders expect the city's economy to get a boost. The Palm Beach Autographs Sports Memorabilia store is selling more Jaguars gear now than at any...
Jaguars in the playoffs: Here’s how to stay up-to-date with the Action Sports Jax team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join CBS47 and FOX30, your official Jacksonville Jaguars stations, every day all week long as we get you ready for the playoffs. The Action Sports Jax team will have exclusive coverage each and every day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. From TV to radio,...
Comments / 1