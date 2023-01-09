Read full article on original website
Rihanna Released a Football-Themed Savage X Fenty Collection in Honor of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna is set to take the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. But before she does, she's released a football-themed Savage X Fenty collection to get fans ready for game day.
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Drops Savage X Game Day Halftime Show Collection: Shop Limited Edition Styles
If you're anything like us, the best part of the Super Bowl is, without a doubt, the Halftime Show. Whether or not you actually enjoy watching football, be sure to have your calendar marked for Sunday, February 12 to see Rihanna's first live performance in five years. While we wait for Rihanna to reclaim her rightful place on the pop star throne, her loungewear brand Savage X has dropped a Super Bowl merch collection.
Complex
Best Style Releases: Carhartt WIP x Marni, Timberland x Stüssy, Savage X Fenty, and More
Whether you’re headed to Paris Fashion Week or going to back to school this month, January is the perfect time to invest in some fresh new gear. While there are plenty of great end of season sales to take advantage of at stores like Dover Street Market, there’s also a slew of new drops to consider this week.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots
Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Release Limited Edition "Tiffany Blue" Baguette Bag
The long-awaited Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Baguette Bag arriving in the titular “Tiffany Blue” color, has officially dropped. The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the FENDI Baguette Bag, paying homage to the iconic bag designed and created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. The bag was named after its attitude, and expected to be worn under the arm, just like a baguette loaf. Since its inception, the bag has immediately become one of the most sought-after designs in the world of fashion.
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
Epitome of Glamour! Rihanna Makes Surprise 2023 Golden Globes Appearance in Custom Schiaparelli
A night to remember! Rihanna surprised fans at the 80th annual Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10 — and the singer's beauty and fashion was nothing short of extraordinary. The hitmaker, 34, attended the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills wearing a custom off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry. The number comprised […]
Super Surprise: Why Louis Vuitton Chose Kidsuper to Co-create Next Menswear Collection
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, with just two Paris Fashion Week shows under his belt, is to return next week with a remarkable new gig at Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury house. The...
Michelle Williams Brings Ruffled Extravagance in Sheer Dress & Metallic Platforms at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Michelle Williams brought ruffles to the 2023 Golden Globes tonight. While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., with husband Thomas Kail, Williams who is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in “The Fabelmans,” posed in an extravagant asymmetrical cream gown with a ruffled tiered train. Her unique piece, with big and bold silhouettes, donned frills with faintly green sparkles and layers that alternated in shape with sheer fabric and light creases. Williams finished her outfit with minimal jewelry, adorning a diamond ring and a simple embellished bracelet. Kail was also...
Adidas is suing luxury designer Thom Browne over his use of stripes — and Browne showed up to court in a shorts suit and one striped sock
Thom Browne's collegiate-inspired clothes often include four parallel stripes, which Adidas says can confuse consumers.
Madonna Straps Into Buckled Boots & Camo Pants to Release ‘Back That Up To The Beat’ While in Malawi With Her Family
Madonna was dressed for travel while releasing her latest song this week. As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician visited children in Malawi, Africa, while officially releasing the original 2015 demo of her song “Back That Up To The Beat,” which went viral on TikTok recently. The singer was accompanied on her trip by her son David Banda and her daughters Mercy James, Estere and Stella. For the occasion, Madonna wore a black bra and a sheer brown tank top beneath an olive green canvas jacket. Paired with the set was a rolled-up pair of brown, black and green camouflage-print pants,...
Alicia Keys Styles Throwback Beyonce & Missy Elliott T-Shirt With Parachute Pants
Alicia Keys posed for a few outfit pictures and posted them to her Instagram yesterday. The slideshow of images saw Keys dressed in a concert tee and parachute pants, playing it cool. Dressed casually, the “Girl on Fire” songstress wore a white graphic throwback tee from her 2004 “Ladies First” tour with fellow performers Beyoncé and Missy Elliott scrawled on the front. The tour mentioned on the tee took place in the United States in over twenty cities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) The tee was tucked into black parachute pants that were belted with...
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
Complex
50 Cent Reacts to Video of His Music Playing at Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his thoughts on a video that shows his track “In Da Club” playing during a Ja Rule show. Initially uploaded to TikTok last month, Fif’s track was dropped during Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert, which Ja Rule and Ashanti performed at. During the clip, people can be seen on the stage attempting to put an end to the music. “Aye cut this shit off,” said one person who grabbed the mic on stage. The TikTok post was captioned, “Playing 50 at a Ja concert just all out disrespectful.”
Complex
Who Is Colm Dillane, Louis Vuitton’s New Guest Designer?
On Jan. 10, it was announced that KidSuper founder Colm Dillane will guest design Louis Vuitton’s upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 collection. He joins a collective that includes stylist Ib Kamara, filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry, and visual director Lina Kutsovskaya. The Fall/Winter 2023 presentation will be the first time that a Louis Vuitton men’s show does not feature any “specific influences from Virgil,” Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Michael Burke told WWD.
Levi’s and Ambush Deliver a Moto-Inspired Capsule Collection
Levi’s teamed up with Ambush for a second collaboration imbued with the Japanese brand’s punk-meets-luxury approach to streetwear. Whereas their first collaborative effort from last year examined Levi’s heritage through Ambush’s subversive lens, the new collection features a gender-neutral denim jacket and matching jeans that draws influence from motorcycle and biker culture. The collection echoes the moto-inspired designs seen in recent collections by Diesel, Balenciaga and Isabel Marant. The jacket features a stand-up collar with a snap-button latch, two chest pockets, two side pockets and a zip-front closure with a chunky Ambush zipper pull. The front of the jacket includes shadow patches on...
Complex
New Logo Revealed for Upcoming Off-White and Chicago Bulls Collaboration
The late Virgil Abloh’s admiration for basketball, particularly the Chicago Bulls, is celebrated in an upcoming collaborative collection. As detailed in a press release, the Off-White and Bulls partnership was brought about as a result of a conversation involving Don C, current Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli, and Abloh’s family. In short, the press release adds, the aim with the soon-to-launch collection was to craft pieces that celebrated “the deep connection between the luxury fashion brand and the team.”
Tia Mowry Puts Edgy Spin on Blazer & Leggings With Dr. Martens Combat Boots
Tia Mowry is continuing her sensational style streak in the new year. On Thursday, the “Sister, Sister” star uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. Set to Drake’s “Teenage Fever,” the new image sees Mowry showcasing her winter wardrobe as she poses in the middle of a closet. The “Family Reunion” actress put an edgy spin on a sophisticated style moment for the occasion. Mowry wore a sharp grey blazer that included structured shoulder pads, large lapels, buttons on the side of the bodice and side slant square pockets. She layered the piece over an orange satin top. The entertainer complemented both...
