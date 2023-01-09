Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Dramaworks receives grant; offers free afterschool drama program for teens
Dramaworks at West End Theatre is starting the new year right with a new grant from California Arts Council to work with Plumas County youth. The SWEET program, which meets on Wednesday afternoons at the West End Theatre, will be free this semester for students in seventh through 12th grades. Students all over the county are eligible to join regardless of school affiliation or homeschool. The class starts afterschool at 3:30 p.m. and runs till 5 p.m. weekly.
Plumas County News
City of Portola honors Oels for service; swears in new council member
At the last meeting of City Hall in 2022, the Portola city council honored outgoing member Phil Oels, and incoming councilmember Leah Turner was sworn in, along with incumbent councilmember Bill Powers. Pat Morton presented Oels with a certificate of appreciation, and all of the council members in attendance thanked...
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: That sign – women are rightfully angry
The letter from the man in Quincy says it all— he is essentially saying ‘agree or disagree but keep your mouth shut, woman.’ As if the most public of venues — a large public sign at a major crossroads in our community and especially the gross and demeaning attitudes it spews toward 51% of the population— should be off limits for discussion. Lovely. Note this is the same letter writer who spews false ”facts” about the climate crisis even as Plumas County families pay the price for continuing carbon dumping.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise declares local emergency, Town Council approves School Resource Officer
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Town Council declared a local emergency at Tuesday's Town Council meeting. The town says several trees have fallen over and Paradise is experiencing flooding, downed power lines and even mudslides in some areas. This opens up the town to more funding and emergency resources. Town Council...
CalFresh recipients who've lost food due to power outages can apply for replacement benefits
CALIFORNIA, USA — California has been dealt a series of storms that have impacted communities across the Golden State. In the Sacramento area alone, thousands of people have experienced outages in the past number of days. Many have wondered how they can cover food loss during these times. The...
Plumas County News
College-level math class offered at Plumas Charter School in Chester
Students can now fulfill their high school and college math requirements at the same time by taking a dual-enrollment college algebra class taught at Plumas Charter School. Site Coordinator Keri Reed will teach the Feather River College class at PCS’ Chester Learning Center. Six students from Chester are currently enrolled in the new class and PCS plans to offer it to Quincy and Indian Valley Academy students via video conferencing next school year.
sjvsun.com
Calif. flushed 95% of incoming Delta water to Pacific Ocean during Monday’s massive storm
After several years of severe drought, the intense storms over the last week would seemingly be a godsend to California and go a long way toward fixing the state’s water problems. But the opposite is happening as the state is flushing out the vast majority of the incoming water...
KTVU FOX 2
California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 17 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
Plumas County News
Dr. Linda Jean Cayot
When Linda Cayot began working in the Galapagos Islands, the giant tortoise populations were down to less than 10 percent of their historical abundance. Their growth since then has been bolstered by the visionary conservation programs she helped put in place during 40 years devoted to tortoise and iguana conservation in Galapagos.
Plumas County News
Meetings this week to discuss new fire protection district, four districts seek to merge
Residents in Eastern Plumas are invited to learn more about how merging four fire protection districts into one entity will impact them. The Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) is hosting two workshops at the end of this week to introduce the proposed new fire protection district: Beckwourth Peak Fire Protection District. Meetings will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Vinton and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Hall in Portola.
Plumas County News
Caltrans releases latest closure information for area highways
Caltrans District 2 released the latest closure information for area roadways as of Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. State Route 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with State Route 89) due to active slides. No estimated time available on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: As a father of three daughters …
Heidi Hart I have your back over here in Chester. As a father of three daughters, the Portola Rotary needs to examine their national charter, bylaws, and maybe most importantly their sense of respect for women. George Wellman. Chester.
Plumas County News
Quincy Soroptimists honor Aidan Powers as Soropti-student
Soroptimist International of Quincy honored Aidan Powers as its most recent Soropti-student during its December lunch meeting. The Quincy High School faculty selected Aidan for his outstanding leadership, academics, community service and activities. Aidan is this year’s ASB president, four-year football team captain, wrestling and track team member, as well as active in California Scholarship Federation and the S-Club.
suttercounty.org
Local State of Emergency Declared
Sutter County Administrative Officer Steven M. Smith, acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services, today proclaimed the existence of a county wide emergency in the midst of a series of severe winter storms. The proclamation, which allows the County to access state and federal resources, expires in seven...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Progress made in restoring power, some schools to close Tuesday
Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are still dealing with power outages on Tuesday, a day after heavy rain and strong winds caused issues on roadways but spared the region from widespread devastation. (Watch live coverage in the video above.) Meteorologist Tamara Berg said that winds gusted below...
Plumas County News
Storm pummels state, but Plumas faring well thus far
All things considered, Plumas County is faring better than many areas of California as storm after storm pummels the state. Yes, Highway 70 is closed through the Feather River Canyon as of this morning, Jan. 9, but other roadways remain open. Plumas News contacted the Quincy office of the California...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
