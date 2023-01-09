ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Plumas County News

Dramaworks receives grant; offers free afterschool drama program for teens

Dramaworks at West End Theatre is starting the new year right with a new grant from California Arts Council to work with Plumas County youth. The SWEET program, which meets on Wednesday afternoons at the West End Theatre, will be free this semester for students in seventh through 12th grades. Students all over the county are eligible to join regardless of school affiliation or homeschool. The class starts afterschool at 3:30 p.m. and runs till 5 p.m. weekly.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

City of Portola honors Oels for service; swears in new council member

At the last meeting of City Hall in 2022, the Portola city council honored outgoing member Phil Oels, and incoming councilmember Leah Turner was sworn in, along with incumbent councilmember Bill Powers. Pat Morton presented Oels with a certificate of appreciation, and all of the council members in attendance thanked...
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: That sign – women are rightfully angry

The letter from the man in Quincy says it all— he is essentially saying ‘agree or disagree but keep your mouth shut, woman.’ As if the most public of venues — a large public sign at a major crossroads in our community and especially the gross and demeaning attitudes it spews toward 51% of the population— should be off limits for discussion. Lovely. Note this is the same letter writer who spews false ”facts” about the climate crisis even as Plumas County families pay the price for continuing carbon dumping.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

College-level math class offered at Plumas Charter School in Chester

Students can now fulfill their high school and college math requirements at the same time by taking a dual-enrollment college algebra class taught at Plumas Charter School. Site Coordinator Keri Reed will teach the Feather River College class at PCS’ Chester Learning Center. Six students from Chester are currently enrolled in the new class and PCS plans to offer it to Quincy and Indian Valley Academy students via video conferencing next school year.
CHESTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 17 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
OAKLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Dr. Linda Jean Cayot

When Linda Cayot began working in the Galapagos Islands, the giant tortoise populations were down to less than 10 percent of their historical abundance. Their growth since then has been bolstered by the visionary conservation programs she helped put in place during 40 years devoted to tortoise and iguana conservation in Galapagos.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Meetings this week to discuss new fire protection district, four districts seek to merge

Residents in Eastern Plumas are invited to learn more about how merging four fire protection districts into one entity will impact them. The Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) is hosting two workshops at the end of this week to introduce the proposed new fire protection district: Beckwourth Peak Fire Protection District. Meetings will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Vinton and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Hall in Portola.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Caltrans releases latest closure information for area highways

Caltrans District 2 released the latest closure information for area roadways as of Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. State Route 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with State Route 89) due to active slides. No estimated time available on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm

Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: As a father of three daughters …

Heidi Hart I have your back over here in Chester. As a father of three daughters, the Portola Rotary needs to examine their national charter, bylaws, and maybe most importantly their sense of respect for women. George Wellman. Chester.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Soroptimists honor Aidan Powers as Soropti-student

Soroptimist International of Quincy honored Aidan Powers as its most recent Soropti-student during its December lunch meeting. The Quincy High School faculty selected Aidan for his outstanding leadership, academics, community service and activities. Aidan is this year’s ASB president, four-year football team captain, wrestling and track team member, as well as active in California Scholarship Federation and the S-Club.
QUINCY, CA
suttercounty.org

Local State of Emergency Declared

Sutter County Administrative Officer Steven M. Smith, acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services, today proclaimed the existence of a county wide emergency in the midst of a series of severe winter storms. The proclamation, which allows the County to access state and federal resources, expires in seven...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Storm pummels state, but Plumas faring well thus far

All things considered, Plumas County is faring better than many areas of California as storm after storm pummels the state. Yes, Highway 70 is closed through the Feather River Canyon as of this morning, Jan. 9, but other roadways remain open. Plumas News contacted the Quincy office of the California...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE

