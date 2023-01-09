Jamaica Plain loses another liquor license to the Seaport, for a cineplex, but one JP pub helps secure its future by buying its building

Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square
Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says. Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing...
universalhub.com
Four-story residential building rejected on stretch of Paris Street in East Boston with mostly two- and three-story buildings
The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected a proposed four-story, three-unit residential building at 304 Paris St. in East Boston. The board rejected developer Joseph Trichilo's proposal without prejudice, which means he can come back within a year with a proposal for a shorter building. Trichilo had proposed buying what...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
NECN
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
quincyquarry.com
Koch Maladministration planning a new major rotary even if it no longer takes care of a busier already existing one #mayorkoch
Koch Maladministration planning a new major rotary even if it no longer takes care of an already existing busier one. – News about traffic and trafficking in Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News hit a particular mean and lately cold run of local roadway to cover the...
universalhub.com
Board approves total of seven new housing units in East Boston, rejects six
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved a total of seven new residential units in East Boston while rejecting six. The board approved a six-unit, four-story building on East Eagle Street that will replace an existing triple decker. The board also unanimously approved plans for a four-unit, three-story building at...
In Revere, plan to host warming station at senior center ignites heated debate
“Really, they just want what everyone else really wants: A safe place to live and a place to call home...”. As Revere made plans to bring vulnerable populations in from the cold and open the city’s senior center as an overnight warming station, City Councillor At Large Marc Silvestri offered his full-throated support.
Revere tenants say Ana and Brian Walshe were selling off assets
REVERE - A Revere couple says Brian Walshe and his wife Ana were more than landlords but trusted friends. That was, they say, until several days ago. "Brian was very professional. He had me thinking he was an investor, he was always looking at the stock market," said Mike Silva. As a contractor, Silva poured thousands of his own money into the unit he rented with his fiancée Mandi for the past four years, and says they were promised by the Walshes they could eventually buy it. But it all changed with a heated conversation December...
WWLP 22News
East-West rail will impact the whole state
(Mass Appeal) – For several years there has been talk about building out a viable rail service connecting western mass to Boston and the eastern part of the state. If this were to ever come to fruition it will bring about a lot of change to the four western counties of the state. Eric Lesser, former State Senator and lead proponent of this rail service, joins me now to discuss.
universalhub.com
Bike lanes to nowhere on rebuilt West Roxbury bridge could one day lead to bike lanes on West Roxbury Parkway
MassDOT officials tonight showed off preliminary plans for the replacement for the West Roxbury Parkway bridge over the train tracks between Holy Name Rotary and Belgrade Avenue - plans that include a new center turning lane and a bicycle lane in either direction, even though the bike lanes will initially be of little use since the parkway doesn't currently have any marked bike lanes.
universalhub.com
Plans unwrapped for apartment buildings on former East Boston casket-factory site
Redgate and the New England Casket Co. have filed plans for a two-building, 220-unit apartment complex at 1141 Bennington St., where the company made caskets until an eight-alarm fire in 2019. In the filing, the developers say the 1.86-acre proposal would also have a cafe, deck and plaza overlooking the...
Popular Korean Restaurant In Cambridge Closes After Nearly 20 Years: Report
One of the only Korean restaurants in Cambridge that also was located on a college campus has ceased service after almost two decades, reports said.Chocho's, located in the Porter Exchange Food Court on Lesley University's campus, officially closed after 19 years, according to an article from Cambr…
universalhub.com
Board rejects four-story residential building near Maverick Square as too dense
A couple hours after the Zoning Board of Appeal rejected a four-story, three-unit building on Paris Street in East Boston, it rejected another four-story, three-unit proposal by the same developer on Coppersmith Way near Maverick Square. The board technically approved Joseph Trichilo's proposal for 2 Coppersmith Way by a 4-3...
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
universalhub.com
Tech exec at area drug company and boyfriend charged with swindling company out of more than $2 million
A senior technology officer at the Lexington-based US branch of Takeda Pharmaceuticals and her boyfriend were arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting up a fake consulting company that then billed Takeda for services it never actually provided. Priya Bhambi, 39, and Samuel Montronde, 37, had to answer to a charge of...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
caughtindot.com
Local Elected Officials Voice Opposition to Pine Street Inn taking over Comfort Inn
On Friday, city and state officials sent a letter in opposition to the Boston Planning and Development Agency regarding Pine Street Inn’s proposed housing for the formerly homeless at the old Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard. Stating the placement of such a project in this area would do a...
WCVB
Nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor celebrates police K-9 on her birthday
EVERETT, Mass. — A K-9 at the Everett Police Department got some doggone good treatment on her birthday. The staff members at Mémoire Boston, a nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor resort casino, are big fans of Everett police K-9 Mary. When they heard Monday was Mary's birthday, the...
