ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jamaica Plain loses another liquor license to the Seaport, for a cineplex, but one JP pub helps secure its future by buying its building

universalhub.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square

Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says. Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
universalhub.com

Four-story residential building rejected on stretch of Paris Street in East Boston with mostly two- and three-story buildings

The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected a proposed four-story, three-unit residential building at 304 Paris St. in East Boston. The board rejected developer Joseph Trichilo's proposal without prejudice, which means he can come back within a year with a proposal for a shorter building. Trichilo had proposed buying what...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
NECN

Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
MARBLEHEAD, MA
universalhub.com

Board approves total of seven new housing units in East Boston, rejects six

The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved a total of seven new residential units in East Boston while rejecting six. The board approved a six-unit, four-story building on East Eagle Street that will replace an existing triple decker. The board also unanimously approved plans for a four-unit, three-story building at...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Revere tenants say Ana and Brian Walshe were selling off assets

REVERE - A Revere couple says Brian Walshe and his wife Ana were more than landlords but trusted friends. That was, they say, until several days ago. "Brian was very professional. He had me thinking he was an investor, he was always looking at the stock market," said Mike Silva. As a contractor, Silva poured thousands of his own money into the unit he rented with his fiancée Mandi for the past four years, and says they were promised by the Walshes they could eventually buy it. But it all changed with a heated conversation December...
REVERE, MA
WWLP 22News

East-West rail will impact the whole state

(Mass Appeal) – For several years there has been talk about building out a viable rail service connecting western mass to Boston and the eastern part of the state. If this were to ever come to fruition it will bring about a lot of change to the four western counties of the state. Eric Lesser, former State Senator and lead proponent of this rail service, joins me now to discuss.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Bike lanes to nowhere on rebuilt West Roxbury bridge could one day lead to bike lanes on West Roxbury Parkway

MassDOT officials tonight showed off preliminary plans for the replacement for the West Roxbury Parkway bridge over the train tracks between Holy Name Rotary and Belgrade Avenue - plans that include a new center turning lane and a bicycle lane in either direction, even though the bike lanes will initially be of little use since the parkway doesn't currently have any marked bike lanes.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Board rejects four-story residential building near Maverick Square as too dense

A couple hours after the Zoning Board of Appeal rejected a four-story, three-unit building on Paris Street in East Boston, it rejected another four-story, three-unit proposal by the same developer on Coppersmith Way near Maverick Square. The board technically approved Joseph Trichilo's proposal for 2 Coppersmith Way by a 4-3...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy