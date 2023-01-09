Saints' Trevor Penning Suffered Lisfranc Injury, Surgery Coming

Rookie Trevor Penning suffered a Lisfranc injury in Sunday's game against the Panthers, and he's going to have surgery on it.

Saints rookie Trevor Penning is set to have surgery on his right foot after suffering a Lisfranc injury late in the regular season finale against the Panthers, as head coach Dennis Allen revealed in his end of the year press conference. It's not the same foot that Penning dealt with turf toe from the preseason.

It's similar to what Cesar Ruiz went through, and the prognosis is that Penning will end up being out 5-6 months. The injury occurred late in the game. There was point where Penning was clearly bothered by something, but elected to stay in and made it to the sideline. However, the last offensive drive saw him exit.

June would be an early timeframe for his return, but we'll have to see how things go. Ruiz mentioned in the locker room on Monday that he should be ready for training camp.

It's an unfortunate blow for the Saints, but to Allen's knowledge, it's the biggest surgery that any of the players are having to deal with in the offseason.

Read More Saints News