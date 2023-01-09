Read full article on original website
Debbie Willson
3d ago
it amazes me how they can even be aloud to put up shelters on our waterways. they say the community is the problem not them. why if they want to live like this don't they all pull there money together and buy a piece of property where rhey can live. we all know they more than likely get government assistance from ssi or welfare. this wa they won't ever have to move or live in fear of having no where to go. they need to know or probably know most of us don't want them living on our community streets or parks. this needs to stop. it's really not anyone's job to tell an adult how to act or at least have respect for everyone not just themselves. I know this sounds harsh and it's not that I don't cate but come on common sense goes along ways.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Police face challenges clearing out homeless camp in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Community Law Enforcement Officers have been working to clear a homeless encampment in north Redding. Hidden and out of sight of the public eye, a homeless community has settled on property located on Masonic Avenue near Lake Boulevard. Police are aiming to clear out...
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
actionnewsnow.com
People are being forced out by rising waters on the Sacramento River
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - People living near the Tehama bridge have already packed their stuff and moved out. Kate Lowery's home is right next to the river. She told Action News Now the water was a couple of feet from her trailer just a few days ago. "I just packed...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - One person is dead following a fire on Apollo Street in Redding Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department confirmed. Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. and found a fully-involved garage fire. Firefighters said the fire destroyed the garage and some of the home.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County pays Red Bluff man nearly $500K to settle 2015 incident, attorneys say
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County has paid $480,000 to a Red Bluff man for deputies using excessive force and violating a man’s constitutional rights, according to the Rogers Joseph O’Donnell law corporation. The attorneys of Michael Murchison say he received settlement proceeds for damages, court costs and...
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for lighting 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 64-year-old homeless man was arrested after staff at the Tehama County Jail found a propane tank on fire late Friday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:20 p.m., the jail staff found a 1,000-gallon propane tank on fire in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Dirt below Railroad Bridge in Tehama County eroded by storms
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A railroad bridge over Burch Creek was eroded after recent storms near the community of Kirkwood, just south of Corning. A construction worker on scene told Action News now that the water in Burch Creek eroded away the dirt beneath the railroad tracks. Crews will use...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews no longer screening northbound I-5 travelers for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - All vehicles traveling north on Interstate 5 are no longer required to carry chains in order to continue in Shasta County, according to Caltrans District 2. Crews were screening vehicles at the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding, Tuesday morning. Around...
actionnewsnow.com
Police holding active shooter training at Simpson University
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding are conducting an active shooter training at Simpson University on Thursday. There will be an increase in law enforcement around the university. There will be role players and firearm blanks are being used. Police said there is no cause for an alarm. People are...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested after officers find 10 grams of fentanyl in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after probation officers found 10 grams of fentanyl in the Red Bluff area on Monday. According to the Tehama County Probation Department, the officers contacted two people in a vehicle at a gas station and learned they were on probation for drug offenses.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 under 1-way traffic control in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:54 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 south of Dairyville was closed in Tehama County due to emergency work, Caltrans District 2 says. At about 10:15 a.m., the highway was under one-way traffic control about three to five miles south of Dairyville. The highway was initially closed at...
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
Bakersfield Channel
3D-printed homes could be the future of wildfire recovery
REDDING, Calif. — A beautiful thing about construction is that each new structure first begins with a vision. In this Redding, California warehouse, the vision behind the work started from a strong love for a community after a devastating loss. "I remember the feeling inside of, 'Oh my gosh....
krcrtv.com
Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
actionnewsnow.com
People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Heavy rain and winds hit parts of Tehama County on Saturday night, including the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home & RV Park. The park is just a few hundred feet from the Sacramento River. People living at the park said the river rose less than they feared in this last round of rain, but they are staying vigilant.
