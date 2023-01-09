Read full article on original website
One man dead in Mercer County after “workplace accident”
OAKVALE, WV (WVNS) — One man died while working on a powerline in the Oakvale area of Mercer County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to West Virginia State Police, they received a report of a “workplace accident” on Kellysville road around 11:30 AM. Once on scene, Troopers found Daniel McGrath, 24, of Beckley had […]
VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a crash left one person dead in Buchanan County. A release from the VSP states the crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Jan. 4 on Route 602. Police report a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was heading north when it went off the […]
Virginia State Police: Man involved in fatal Buchanan County crash suffered medical episode
Virginia State Police believe a man involved in a fatal crash on January 4th in Buchanan County likely suffered a medical emergency. A report says the single-vehicle crash happened on Indian Creek Road in the Bee community of Buchanan County at around 7 AM. A pickup truck was traveling down...
Man sentenced after shooting at Lebanon, Va. apartments
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon, Virginia man has been sentenced by a jury after a shooting at an apartment complex in November 2021. According to Commonwealth Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser, 23, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 20 years on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, with 13 years suspended. He was also given […]
Graphic messages reveal past of Virginia law enforcement officer in cross-country killings
"You're literally sitting there reading some of the most disturbing and just disgusting stuff a human being can say -- a cop," Farrell said. "But also, this is a grown man, talking to a child." The full scope of the messages is highly inappropriate, such as discussions of fecal matter in a sexual nature, self-harm and derogatory language.
Police ID SWVA body as missing woman
DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia. According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains […]
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
Marion man arrested following school break-in, police say
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Smyth County, Virginia arrested a man suspected of breaking into a local school. Michael Dalton, 45, of Marion, Virginia, is charged with breaking and entering and destruction of property. The alleged break-in was reported January 5 by administrators at Marion Middle School....
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 on Monday that Ava Renee Morgan, 41, worked at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The […]
Accused Monarch shooter assigned private attorney due to conflict of interest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of firing a weapon several times inside Monarch Apartments on New Year’s Day – when a 19-year-old from Kingsport was fatally shot – appeared in court Wednesday morning. Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting. Police previously told […]
Police investigating in Kingsport after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in Kingsport Monday night. Officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the area of Cloud Apartments in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in Kingsport following allegations of shots fired at about 10:15 p.m. Police did not find any evidence of a shooting at that time.
Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
Kingsport Police Department investigating shooting at apartment complex, 1 injured
KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating after a woman was shot at Reedy Point Apartments on Monday night. According to the department, officers responded to the area of the Reedy Point Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Robertson Street in reference to reported shots fired at 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers originally […]
Johnson City Police Arrest Mountain City Man On DUI, Underage Consumption At Monarch Apartments
There was another incident at Johnson City’s Monarch Apartments. This time, a Mountain City man is arrested after police find him behind the wheel of a parked vehicle with the motor running and his foot on the accelerator. Police say Ethan Campbell showed multiple signs of possible impairment. As officers attempted to make contact, Campbell put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive away. Campbell was located in a nearby parking lot. Campbell is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and underage consumption of alcohol and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee Sessions Court.
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier …. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just...
Police: Stolen boats found in Blountville man’s yard
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December. On Jan. 6, investigators went to […]
Owner burned in metal shop fire in Rural Retreat
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WFXR) — The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a metal shop fire that left one person burned on Porter Road on Jan. 9. Firefighters say they arrived at the shop around 3 p.m. and found smoke and flames throughout the building. Rural Retreat EMS reports they treated the owner of the shop for smoke inhalation and burns.
WCSO: One person dead, another person in custody
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va--Police are investigating after a person was found dead late Friday night. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, officers are currently on the scene on Pocahontas Trail. Sheriff Andis said one person is custody. Details are limited at this time, but stay with News 5 for the latest developments.
Sullivan County Woman Arrested After Child Found Wandering Outside In Cold With No Shoes
A Piney Flats Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after being charged with Child Abuse and Neglect or Endangerment after authorities found a small child wandering around an apartment complex on Pickens Bridge Road Saturday morning. Johnson City Police arrested Sarah McCurry after police found the child with no shoes on, freezing cold with his hands and feet bright red. The child was taken a local hospital for treatment. McCurry was found by police inside an apartment asleep and unaware that the child was outside. McCurry is now being housed in the Sullivan County Jail.
Community searches for answers after medical facility closes
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A local dialysis center closes with little to no warning. “The seniors at McDowell County are the most vulnerable in the state. Dialysis is not a luxury. It’s a life-saving necessity. These seniors are now burdened with how to get to neighboring counties just to survive, this is an emergent and […]
