Filmmaker Amat Escalante, who won best director at Cannes for 2013 film “Heli,” has signed with CAA. “Heli,” where the protagonist tries to protect his family from a drug cartel and corrupt police, competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and won several more awards, including at Camerimage, Palm Springs, Stockholm and Munich and represented Mexico at the 86th Academy Awards in the then Best Foreign Language Film category. Escalante’s follow-up feature “The Untamed,” where the lives of a couple in a troubled marriage are turned upside down by the discovery of a mysterious creature, competed for the Golden Lion at the Venice...

2 DAYS AGO