BBC

Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive

Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
Complex

Premiere: Scenarios Look To The Weekend With Melodic House Cut “Side By Side”

Having made their debut as a combined force last year with four club-ready releases—“Here To Stay”, “Starlight”, “Disconnect”, and “Looking In The Sky”—the Scenarios collective and its rotating cast of members are back to make good on the promise of that debut EP with the release of a new single, “Side By Side”.
Variety

Cannes-Winning ‘Heli’ Director Amat Escalante Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Amat Escalante, who won best director at Cannes for 2013 film “Heli,” has signed with CAA. “Heli,” where the protagonist tries to protect his family from a drug cartel and corrupt police, competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and won several more awards, including at Camerimage, Palm Springs, Stockholm and Munich and represented Mexico at the 86th Academy Awards in the then Best Foreign Language Film category. Escalante’s follow-up feature “The Untamed,” where the lives of a couple in a troubled marriage are turned upside down by the discovery of a mysterious creature, competed for the Golden Lion at the Venice...
Complex

Rolling Loud Is Hitting Thailand In April

Rolling Loud—one of the finest hip-hop-led festivals going—is heading out to Thailand in April this year for the first time and they’ve just announced Travis Scott will headline the festival. It’s a time of huge growth for the festival, which just wrapped up its Miami edition; last...
BBC

'United's best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to City'

Eight straight victories - including over Everton in the FA Cup and Tuesday's defeat of Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - ensure Manchester United go into Saturday's derby against Manchester City full of confidence and with their best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to the champions.
BBC

Duxford: The village rediscovering its lost pubs and ale houses

When Mike Priestley laid on a lost pub crawl in Duxford, he expected just one or two people to turn up. He was stunned when more than 100 joined his historical trail through the village's long-lost ale houses. Why did Duxford once have so many pubs and ale houses?. In...
BBC

Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season

Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
IGN

Arcade Paradise - Official Kung Fury: Street Rage DLC Trailer

Kung Fury: Street Rage, a licensed in-game cabinet, is available in the arcade management simulator adventure game Arcade Paradise. Watch the action-packed trailer to see what to expect with Kung Fury: Street Rage, including four playable characters and more. In Kung Fury: Street Rage, it's 1985 and violence is raging...
Complex

Spotify Highlights Artists to Watch in 2023 Including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Destroy Lonely, and More

Spotify’s annual Artists to Watch festivities are back in full swing, complete with some 2023-focused predictions from the platform’s Most Necessary playlist. “Supporting emerging artists is one of the most gratifying parts of our jobs,” Carl Chery, Creative Director and Head of Urban Music at Spotify, told Complex of this year’s efforts in highlighting artists who should be on everyone’s radar over the next 12 months.
Complex

Lil Yachty Holding Tryouts for All-Women Band

Lil Yachty took to social media on Tuesday, where he announced he’ll be holding public tryouts for an all-women band this coming Thursday. According to his posts, which appeared on both Instagram and Twitter, the Georgia-born rapper is looking for “2-3 background singers” to go along with a guitar player, a bass player, a drummer, and a keyboard player. Yachty also made sure to stipulate that any hopefuls should bring their own guitar and bass, while drums and keyboards will be provided.
LITHONIA, GA
BBC

Eighty bus routes in North Yorkshire under threat

Eighty bus routes are at risk of being cut in North Yorkshire, including the service voted most scenic in Britain. The 840 route between Malton and Whitby could be scrapped because passenger numbers have not recovered since the pandemic, operator Transdev said. It is one of dozens of services that...

