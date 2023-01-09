Read full article on original website
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
Mum found dead after gaming friends notice she's been offline for 48 hours
Lauren Black, mother to two sons and resident of Renfrew, Scotland, was found dead in her home after her gaming friend noticed she had been offline for an unusual amount of time. She was 36 years old. At the moment, Police Scotland are undertaking an investigation into what happened to...
Alleged footage of PlayStation exclusive sci-fi RPG leaks online
The game is apparently in development at Sony XDEV
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
Complex
Premiere: Scenarios Look To The Weekend With Melodic House Cut “Side By Side”
Having made their debut as a combined force last year with four club-ready releases—“Here To Stay”, “Starlight”, “Disconnect”, and “Looking In The Sky”—the Scenarios collective and its rotating cast of members are back to make good on the promise of that debut EP with the release of a new single, “Side By Side”.
Cannes-Winning ‘Heli’ Director Amat Escalante Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
Filmmaker Amat Escalante, who won best director at Cannes for 2013 film “Heli,” has signed with CAA. “Heli,” where the protagonist tries to protect his family from a drug cartel and corrupt police, competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and won several more awards, including at Camerimage, Palm Springs, Stockholm and Munich and represented Mexico at the 86th Academy Awards in the then Best Foreign Language Film category. Escalante’s follow-up feature “The Untamed,” where the lives of a couple in a troubled marriage are turned upside down by the discovery of a mysterious creature, competed for the Golden Lion at the Venice...
IGN
Amazon Games: San Diego Studio Head, John Smedley is Exiting the Company To Try 'Something New'
John Smedley, the man games such as Plants vs Zombies, H1Z1, EverQuest, Star Wars: Galaxies and so many more has just stepped down from his position as Amazon Games San Diego Studio Head. He worked at Amazon Games for the past 6 years, and before that he spent 13 years at Sony Online Entertainment.
I get knocked down: Leeds’ year of culture rises from the ashes of Brexit
Leeds’ bid to be European capital of culture was scuppered when Britain left the EU – but the city is carrying on regardless with dancing, barn-building and statues to local heroes. If the opening ceremony of Leeds 2023 is anything to go by, the city’s year of culture...
Complex
Rolling Loud Is Hitting Thailand In April
Rolling Loud—one of the finest hip-hop-led festivals going—is heading out to Thailand in April this year for the first time and they’ve just announced Travis Scott will headline the festival. It’s a time of huge growth for the festival, which just wrapped up its Miami edition; last...
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2 update to launch in late February
New wave of Tera Raids also announced.
Riot Games apologizes for subpar League of Legends cinematic
Fans are not happy with Season 13’s trailer.
BBC
'United's best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to City'
Eight straight victories - including over Everton in the FA Cup and Tuesday's defeat of Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - ensure Manchester United go into Saturday's derby against Manchester City full of confidence and with their best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to the champions.
BBC
Duxford: The village rediscovering its lost pubs and ale houses
When Mike Priestley laid on a lost pub crawl in Duxford, he expected just one or two people to turn up. He was stunned when more than 100 joined his historical trail through the village's long-lost ale houses. Why did Duxford once have so many pubs and ale houses?. In...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
NME
Wakey Wines has been “banned” from TikTok after advertising Prime Energy drink for £100
TikTok user Wakey Wines has been banned from the social media platform after advertising the popular sports drink Prime Energy for £100. The drink was recently launched in the UK by KSI and Logan Paul and saw a huge surge in demand particularly at Aldi stores at the end of December.
IGN
Arcade Paradise - Official Kung Fury: Street Rage DLC Trailer
Kung Fury: Street Rage, a licensed in-game cabinet, is available in the arcade management simulator adventure game Arcade Paradise. Watch the action-packed trailer to see what to expect with Kung Fury: Street Rage, including four playable characters and more. In Kung Fury: Street Rage, it's 1985 and violence is raging...
Complex
Spotify Highlights Artists to Watch in 2023 Including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Destroy Lonely, and More
Spotify’s annual Artists to Watch festivities are back in full swing, complete with some 2023-focused predictions from the platform’s Most Necessary playlist. “Supporting emerging artists is one of the most gratifying parts of our jobs,” Carl Chery, Creative Director and Head of Urban Music at Spotify, told Complex of this year’s efforts in highlighting artists who should be on everyone’s radar over the next 12 months.
game-news24.com
Latest Pokemon news: Noibat headlines Go Community Day, as UNITE leaks tease huge legend’s debut
Pokemon Go shows have risen in 2023. That trend continues when the announcement of the Community Day of February was announced by Noibat, a Pokemon called Flying and Dragon that was introduced in Generation VI. The Pokemon UNITE dataminers found out that Zacian, the Legendary Pokémon from Sword and Shield,...
Complex
Lil Yachty Holding Tryouts for All-Women Band
Lil Yachty took to social media on Tuesday, where he announced he’ll be holding public tryouts for an all-women band this coming Thursday. According to his posts, which appeared on both Instagram and Twitter, the Georgia-born rapper is looking for “2-3 background singers” to go along with a guitar player, a bass player, a drummer, and a keyboard player. Yachty also made sure to stipulate that any hopefuls should bring their own guitar and bass, while drums and keyboards will be provided.
BBC
Eighty bus routes in North Yorkshire under threat
Eighty bus routes are at risk of being cut in North Yorkshire, including the service voted most scenic in Britain. The 840 route between Malton and Whitby could be scrapped because passenger numbers have not recovered since the pandemic, operator Transdev said. It is one of dozens of services that...
