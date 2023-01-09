Read full article on original website
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Leading biologist tells Scott Pelley humans would need “five more Earths” to maintain our current way of life.
Report shows the ozone layer is rapidly repairing itself faster than anyone imagined
There are many reasons to worry about climate change's effects and whether the world’s leaders are brave enough to make the bold decisions necessary to abate the growing crisis. But a new report from the United Nations shows that when people come together and follow the science, it’s possible to stop environmental disasters before they happen.An executive assessment from the UN has found that the hole in the Earth’s ozone layer is on track to be completely healed within the next two decades. If current policies remain in place, the ozone layer should recover to 1980 levels by around 2066 in the Antarctic, 2045 in the Arctic and 2040 throughout the rest of the world. The hole was first discovered by scientists in 1985 above Antarctica and it caused immediate worry. According to Discover magazine, the ozone layer acts as the planet’s sunscreen and without it, we’d be exposed to harmful ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer and cataracts. The radiation is also harmful to marine life and plants and would cause a major disruption to the world’s food supply.
Up to half of world's glaciers could disappear even if climate targets are hit, new study finds
Using new satellite data to model different climate change scenarios, researchers found that up to half of glaciers could be lost by the end of the century, even if the world's ambitious global climate targets are met.
China Says It May Have Solved a Mystery on the Moon’s Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists may have solved a longstanding puzzle about the origins of a mysterious element on the Moon with the help of lunar samples that were returned to Earth by a Chinese mission in 2020, reports a new study.
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
iheart.com
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars
NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
What is the rarest mineral on Earth?
There is only one specimen of the rarest mineral on Earth, and it's from Myanmar.
50,000-year-old stone tools were made by monkeys, not ancient humans, discover experts
This finding proposes the theory that the American population would have been much older, possibly between 20,000 and 50,000 years before the present.
Scientists plan to hit an asteroid with more than 9.6 million radio waves from HAARP
A 500-foot-wide asteroid called 2010 XC15 will pass by Earth on December 27. While it has no intention of hitting us, it’s us who will hit the asteroid with a radio pulse. Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) and NASA want to examine the 2010 XC15 space rock to test their preparation against Apophis. This dangerous asteroid might hit our planet in 2029. It is believed that on April 13, 2029, Apophis will be 10 times closer to Earth than the moon.
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
Coldest Known Place on Earth Revealed by NASA
NASA satellites recorded a low of minus 135.8 Fahrenheit. With or without the wind chill factor, better put on some layers!
Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction
"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains."
Gizmodo
An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves
A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday. The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is aiming its antennas at asteroid 2010 XC15, a space rock that’s categorized as a near-Earth potentially hazardous asteroid. The effort is a test run to to prepare for a larger object, known as Apophis, that will have a close encounter with our planet in 2029.
Ancient bird with T. rex-like skull discovered in China
A 120 million-year-old bird fossil from China has some rather unusual dinosaur-like features in its otherwise standard avian skeleton, including a weirdly T. rex-like skull.
brytfmonline.com
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
Galaxies shockingly similar to our own found near the beginning of the universe by Nasa
Galaxies shockingly similar to our own appear to have been found near the beginning of the universe.The discovery was made by scientists using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is able to look deep into the history of the cosmos.As scientists did, they found galaxies with “stellar bars”. Those are long features of stars that reach from the middle of galaxies out into their furthest discs.Those galaxies were around when the universe was just 25 per cent of its current age, the researchers said.Such barred galaxies have been seen before, in our own Milky Way. But seeing them this early...
Mars crater is 'chock-full' of opal gemstones, hinting at widespread water and possible microbial life
Mysterious "halos" of rock surrounding cracks in a Martian crater may be made of water-rich opal gemstones, a new study suggests.
The Ice Age Has Nothing on ‘Snowball Earth’
This article was originally published in Hakai Magazine. Planet Earth used to be something like a cross between a deep freeze and a car crusher. During vast stretches of the planet’s history, oceans from pole to pole were covered with a blanket of ice a kilometer or so thick. Scientists call this “snowball Earth.”
