A woman is injured in Kingsport after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Kingsport Police are reporting officers responded to Reedy Point Apartments on Robertson Street, just after ten pm Monday to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police initially did not find evidence of a shooting. However, police were contacted by a local hospital that a woman with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle. Following an investigation, police determined the woman had been shot at the apartments and several shell casings were located. The woman is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning. Kingsport Police continue the investigation. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from Kingsport Police.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO