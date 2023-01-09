ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Tri-City Herald

Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide

Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
TEXAS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A big Burger King franchisee declares bankruptcy

TOMS King Holdings, a 90-unit Burger King operator with locations in four states, declared bankruptcy this week, blaming the pandemic and subsequent inflation challenges for draining its cash flow and making it unable to pay its debt. The company is one of the burger chain's largest franchisees and operates locations...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ty D.

McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No Humans

McDonald's has opened up its first fully-automated restaurantsparking debate and intrigue in equal measure. The branch requires no human contact to order and pick up meals, making it the introvert's dream. Customers can use automated screens to order fast food and collect it via a machine.
FORT WORTH, TX
TheStreet

Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds New Take on a Beloved McDonald's Item

Taco Bell has built its business, at least partially around the idea of not being McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report or any of the other fast-food burger chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain even used the phrase "think outside the bun" as a tagline and it launched its breakfast offering by making fun of the Egg McMuffin and other Golden Arches classics.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots

While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
FORT WORTH, TX
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show

French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
TheStreet

Burger King Tries New Take on a McDonald's, Wendy's Classic

For a long time, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King sold a very simple menu based on offering burgers and fries that were consistent from location to location. Instead of menu innovation, the chains spent the 1960s, and 70s honing their operations while slightly expanding their roster of hamburgers, but not adding much else.
KGO

McDonald's to lay off some corporate staff

NEW YORK -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."

