Mariposa County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Numerous Flooding Impacts In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA — Travel is very difficult in many parts of Mariposa County due to widespread flooding. The area was hit hard again on Wednesday by heavy rainfall. Antone Rd Closed (only at water crossing) Indian Peak Rd from 4200 block of Indian Peak Rd to Sierra Vista. Pendola...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County residents respond to evacuation order

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada and areas of Merced are still faced with an evacuation order Wednesday. However, some of those people ordered to evacuate stayed behind. In Planada, the water had gone down compared to Tuesday, but many streets were still completely flooded. Nearby, a line of cars waited for […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Warming And Drying Center Changes

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services says it will continue to re-evaluate whether special drying and warming centers are needed as new weather systems arrive. The next atmospheric river system is anticipated to move through Northern California this weekend. OES is reminding the public that...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: House Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Extreme Wind Event And Tornado Confirmed By Weather Service

Milton, Calaveras CA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the severe thunderstorm yesterday moved a large horse barn in Oakdale and qualified briefly as the lowest level of tornado, an EF-1 in Calaveras as it crossed Hogan Dam Road. On January 10, 2023 the early morning severe...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Warming Center Will Open Again

Sonora, CA — With the wet weather continuing, Tuolumne County announces that the Drying and Warming Center at the Enrichment Center will be open again today. It is located at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora and the hours are 9am-6pm. It is designed to be a location where people can stop by to warm up. The Office of Emergency Services adds that the Main Library at 480 Greenley Road is another spot to get out of the weather.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Mandatory evacuation order issued in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning.  The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek. The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The city is […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA

