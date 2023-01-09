Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Numerous Flooding Impacts In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA — Travel is very difficult in many parts of Mariposa County due to widespread flooding. The area was hit hard again on Wednesday by heavy rainfall. Antone Rd Closed (only at water crossing) Indian Peak Rd from 4200 block of Indian Peak Rd to Sierra Vista. Pendola...
Merced County residents respond to evacuation order
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Planada and areas of Merced are still faced with an evacuation order Wednesday. However, some of those people ordered to evacuate stayed behind. In Planada, the water had gone down compared to Tuesday, but many streets were still completely flooded. Nearby, a line of cars waited for […]
sjvsun.com
Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County
This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Warming And Drying Center Changes
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services says it will continue to re-evaluate whether special drying and warming centers are needed as new weather systems arrive. The next atmospheric river system is anticipated to move through Northern California this weekend. OES is reminding the public that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Water was coming in our house.’ Residents evacuated amid relentless Merced County storm
The extreme rainstorm that Merced County has seen over the past days reached a critical stage Tuesday, as some residents fled their homes at a moment’s notice amid rising floodwaters. The Merced County community of Planada is one of the hardest hit, where all residents were evacuated by Sheriff’s...
Sheriff blasts ‘numbskulls running barricades’ in flooded Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke appealed to residents in evacuation areas to “please help us by helping yourself” in a video message recorded Tuesday morning. Sheriff Warnke had already issued an evacuation order for the entire town of Planada the same morning and deputies have been tasked with going door […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: House Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
mymotherlode.com
Extreme Wind Event And Tornado Confirmed By Weather Service
Milton, Calaveras CA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the severe thunderstorm yesterday moved a large horse barn in Oakdale and qualified briefly as the lowest level of tornado, an EF-1 in Calaveras as it crossed Hogan Dam Road. On January 10, 2023 the early morning severe...
Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
KCRA.com
Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says
A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier. The National Weather Service said that...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Warming Center Will Open Again
Sonora, CA — With the wet weather continuing, Tuolumne County announces that the Drying and Warming Center at the Enrichment Center will be open again today. It is located at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora and the hours are 9am-6pm. It is designed to be a location where people can stop by to warm up. The Office of Emergency Services adds that the Main Library at 480 Greenley Road is another spot to get out of the weather.
NWS: EF-1 tornado briefly touched down, caused storm damage in Calaveras County
MILTON, California — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in the town of Milton early Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the NWS, it happened around 4:10 a.m. near a small reservoir and Hogan Dam Road. The NWS says it was only...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
Mandatory evacuation order issued in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning. The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek. The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The city is […]
Dramatic video shows rockslide and major flooding that has closed Highway 168 at four-lane
A rockslide and major flooding have closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.
Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
