Sonora, CA — With the wet weather continuing, Tuolumne County announces that the Drying and Warming Center at the Enrichment Center will be open again today. It is located at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora and the hours are 9am-6pm. It is designed to be a location where people can stop by to warm up. The Office of Emergency Services adds that the Main Library at 480 Greenley Road is another spot to get out of the weather.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO