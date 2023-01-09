Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
arlnow.com
Listing of the Day: 1520 N. Randolph Street (Arlington)
Type: 6 BR, 6 BA single-family detached — 5364 sq. ft. Noteworthy: Coming Soon! New, Custom-Quality Modern Tudor in Cherrydale. Amazing opportunity to own a custom-quality Modern Tudor in Arlington’s sought-after Cherrydale neighborhood!. With 5,000 sq. ft. on four finished floors, sitting on a .28-acre lot, this 6...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
APS Attendance Notification Change — “Beginning Tue, Jan. 17, we are modifying our attendance notification process. The changes will allow families to receive earlier and more frequent, real-time notice if their student has an unverified absence from school and/or has missed a specific class period.” [Arlington Public Schools]
arlnow.com
Ask Eli: So you want a big yard in Arlington?
Question: We're...
arlnow.com
You’re invited: Arlington Graduate Open House
George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government, School of Business, and the Carter School of Peace and Conflict Resolution invite prospective students to attend our in-person Arlington Graduate Open House.
tysonsreporter.com
Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good
Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
NBC Washington
MLK Day of Service: Where to Volunteer in DC, Maryland, Virginia
It’s often said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day — coming up on Monday, Jan. 16 — is a day on, not off, as people across the country honor the civil rights leader by giving back to their communities. Here are events to know about if you’re...
arlnow.com
Arlington National Cemetery to Hold Annual Wreaths Out Event on Sat., Jan. 21
Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) and Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery (SAHNC) in Washington, D.C. will hold their annual removal of wreaths, known as Wreaths Out, on Saturday, January 21, beginning at 8 a.m. Thousands of visitors are expected to help remove approximately 257,000 wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and approximately 14,000 at SAHNC. The high volume of visitors at ANC may create traffic congestion and delays on nearby streets and at the cemetery’s entrances.
WUSA9
Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 11, 2023
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 5 articles that were read a total of 5559 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 11, 2023. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
arlnow.com
Intersection reconfiguration near Clarendon set to wrap up this spring
Arlington County is nearing the end of project to overhaul of the intersection of Washington Blvd and 13th Street N., near Clarendon. The redesigned intersection will have two lanes of travel in each direction, while the new 13th Street N. will make a “T” with the new Washington Blvd.
arlnow.com
Arlington honors MLK Day with performances, volunteer opportunities, and clean ups
Several community service events are taking place in the coming days across Arlington in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. County offices may be closed on Monday (Jan. 16), but the county and local organizations are holding events on and around the federal holiday recognizing the civil rights icon’s birthday.
arlnow.com
Arlington selects two developers to lead affordable housing effort for Crystal House grounds
Arlington County has selected two developers — Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing and D.C.-area developer EYA — to oversee the construction of affordable housing within an apartment complex in Crystal City. They’re committing to provide 844 units, of which 655 will be committed affordable units and the remaining...
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, "Just Reduced" spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week.
NBC12
Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination
(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
arlnow.com
NEW: Amazon says HQ2 office towers and public park will open this summer
Three years ago this month, Amazon started setting the stage for construction of the first phase of its second headquarters. Since then, construction work has continued on-pace, with banners across the Pentagon City site, located at the corner of 13th Street S. and S. Eads Street, heralding a 2023 arrival.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
