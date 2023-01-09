ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’

The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1520 N. Randolph Street (Arlington)

Type: 6 BR, 6 BA single-family detached — 5364 sq. ft. Noteworthy: Coming Soon! New, Custom-Quality Modern Tudor in Cherrydale. Amazing opportunity to own a custom-quality Modern Tudor in Arlington’s sought-after Cherrydale neighborhood!. With 5,000 sq. ft. on four finished floors, sitting on a .28-acre lot, this 6...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

APS Attendance Notification Change — “Beginning Tue, Jan. 17, we are modifying our attendance notification process. The changes will allow families to receive earlier and more frequent, real-time notice if their student has an unverified absence from school and/or has missed a specific class period.” [Arlington Public Schools]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Ask Eli: So you want a big yard in Arlington?

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Question: We’re...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

You’re invited: Arlington Graduate Open House

George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, School of Business, and the Carter School of Peace and Conflict Resolution invite prospective students to attend our in-person Arlington Graduate Open House. This is the perfect opportunity to explore your graduate school options, meet your future professors face-to-face, connect...
FAIRFAX, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Panera Bread shutters Tysons Corner Center location for good

Panera Bread has left Tysons Corner Center. The fast-casual bakery’s first-floor location by McDonald’s is permanently closed after at least 14 years at the mall, according to Yelp. A worker at the nearby Panera in Pike 7 Plaza confirmed to FFXnow that the closure came shortly before Christmas.
TYSONS, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington National Cemetery to Hold Annual Wreaths Out Event on Sat., Jan. 21

Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) and Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery (SAHNC) in Washington, D.C. will hold their annual removal of wreaths, known as Wreaths Out, on Saturday, January 21, beginning at 8 a.m. Thousands of visitors are expected to help remove approximately 257,000 wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and approximately 14,000 at SAHNC. The high volume of visitors at ANC may create traffic congestion and delays on nearby streets and at the cemetery’s entrances.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Renderings: Transformative housing and retail development coming to Ward 8

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New images of a potentially transformative mixed-used retail housing development planned for Ward 8 were released Tuesday. Plans for the second phase of D.C.’s new “Bridge District” in Poplar Point just across the newly redesigned Frederick Douglass Bridge will include nearly 1,000 housing units and more than 24,000 square feet of retail according to a design review application recently filed with DC Government.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 11, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 5 articles that were read a total of 5559 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 11, 2023. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Travelers on Virginia-to-Florida train take 36 hours to reach destination

(WWBT) - Travelers heading from northern Virginia to Florida spent more than 36 hours on a train this week after a derailment blocked the tracks. Reports say the Amtrak train left Fairfax County around 5 p.m. Monday with an expected arrival time of 10 a.m. the next day. However, a freight train derailment in South Carolina on Monday night forced the Amtrak train to stop overnight in Hamlet, North Carolina.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: No more snow days?

Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy