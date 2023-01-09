ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

By Steven Masso
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216cMC_0k8dcLlA00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.

According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging to a pillar looking back at him. He called animal care services, who determined it was likely a coati, which is a species that is non-native to San Antonio.

This city is the Texas ‘lightning capitals,’ report says

The animal is also prohibited to own in the city, San Antonio ACS said.

“Coatis are regularly found in Central and South America and are rare in South Texas,” the post stated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAvmX_0k8dcLlA00
    (Courtesy of San Antonio Animal Control & Enforcement
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RW0my_0k8dcLlA00
    (Courtesy of San Antonio Animal Control & Enforcement

San Antonio ACS said that coatis are diurnal creatures, like raccoons, and should not be kept as pits. The agency also said that these animals are often found in illegal exotic animal trade.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The animal retreated to the backyard when approached by officers, and after a “good work-out,” officers were able to capture the small animal.

Stage 1 drought restrictions enacted in Wichita Falls

Officers spoke with the owner of the coati, noting that could result in confiscation and up to a $2,000 fine to own one of these wild animals.

The female coati was transferred to the care of Wildlife rescue and Rehabiliation, Inc. the post stated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot

Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South. Deputies […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?

Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?

The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas

(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
gotodestinations.com

Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023

Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Two arrested, charged with murder

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
PLEASANTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy