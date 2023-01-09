ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants agree to 2-year deal with RHP Luke Jackson

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Luke Jackson.

The 31-year-old Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 13.

Jackson had a strong season in 2021 when he helped Atlanta win the World Series. He went 2-2 with a career-low 1.98 ERA in a career-high 71 games. He recorded 70 strikeouts and 29 walks in 63 2-3 innings and ranked second in the majors with 31 holds.

Over a seven-year career with Texas and Atlanta, Jackson is 16-6 with a 4.24 ERA with 19 saves in 253 relief appearances.

The deal announced on Monday will pay Jackson $3 million in 2023 and $6.5 million in 2024. There is a team option for $7 million for 2025 with a $2 million buyout if San Francisco declines to exercise it.

Jackson’s 2025 club option base salary can escalate by up to $3.5 million for games finished during the 2024 season.

Jackson will also make a donation to the Giants Community Fund of $15,000 in 2023, $32,500 in 2024 and $35,000 in 2025 if the club option is exercised.

The Giants also completed a trade with the Phillies, acquiring left-hander Erik Miller for right-hander Yunior Marte. The 24-year-old Miller was the Phillies’ fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft out of Stanford and was ranked as their seventh-best prospect, according to MLB.com.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

