Washington State

Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Washington Examiner

Former US ambassador says Putin's war won't end until he's convinced of defeat

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not end his war in Ukraine until he’s “convinced” he can’t win, according to former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. Sullivan, who served from February 2020 through this past September, was the highest-ranked U.S. official in Moscow before and during much of Putin’s invasion, which he sees dragging on for an extended period of time.
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
dctribalmedia.com

Sweden allowed to join NATO

Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
BBC

Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family

The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
msn.com

Classified docs at Biden think tank featured material on Iran, UK and Ukraine: Report

Classified documents that emerged at a Biden-aligned think tank last year reportedly featured intelligence on topics like Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. Ten documents were recovered at President Joe Biden's private office at the think tank in November that were dated from 2013 to 2016 and are believed to have originated from his days as vice president, sources told CNN. The documents that bore classified markings were mixed with private materials such as Beau Biden’s funeral arrangements, per the report.
The Independent

Ukraine hails ‘powerful’ US aid package as Putin praises Orthodox Church for war support

Ukraine has hailed Washington’s multibillion-pound package of military aid as “exactly what is needed”, as Russian president Vladimir Putin praised the Orthodox Church in Moscow for its support of his war.The package saw Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for Bradley fighting vehicles answered, and as millions in his country celebrated Orthodox Christmas, hopes were further raised for Ukraine’s war efforts. United States officials announced that Kyiv’s troops would begin training to use Patriot missile defence systems this month, possibly on US soil.But despite the Russian president ordering a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine during the festive holiday, as proposed by the Orthodox...
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
