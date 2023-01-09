Read full article on original website
Related
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Washington Examiner
Former US ambassador says Putin's war won't end until he's convinced of defeat
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not end his war in Ukraine until he’s “convinced” he can’t win, according to former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. Sullivan, who served from February 2020 through this past September, was the highest-ranked U.S. official in Moscow before and during much of Putin’s invasion, which he sees dragging on for an extended period of time.
msn.com
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
dctribalmedia.com
Sweden allowed to join NATO
Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
In Further Trump Reversal, White House Moves To Put Climate Back In Infrastructure Equation
Federal regulators have been instructed to consider planet-warming pollution before approving large projects like pipelines and airports.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
Russia Forced to Build 3 Hospitals in a Week Amid Mounting Losses: Ukraine
Ukraine said on Tuesday that hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed in combat in one 24-hour period.
Biden Deepens Involvement in War by Inviting Ukrainian Troops to U.S. for Weapons Training
Ukrainians will head to Fort Sill in Oklahoma as soon as next week to begin the months-long course to learn how to run a Patriot battery.
US News and World Report
Russian Mercenary Boss Says He Wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for Its 'Underground Cities'
LONDON (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group said on Saturday he wanted his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks. Russia's grinding more than five months-long...
msn.com
Classified docs at Biden think tank featured material on Iran, UK and Ukraine: Report
Classified documents that emerged at a Biden-aligned think tank last year reportedly featured intelligence on topics like Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. Ten documents were recovered at President Joe Biden's private office at the think tank in November that were dated from 2013 to 2016 and are believed to have originated from his days as vice president, sources told CNN. The documents that bore classified markings were mixed with private materials such as Beau Biden’s funeral arrangements, per the report.
Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia questioned on Thursday whether Sweden had "something to hide" over explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, as it slammed Stockholm for not sharing information in the ongoing investigations into the blasts.
Ukraine hails ‘powerful’ US aid package as Putin praises Orthodox Church for war support
Ukraine has hailed Washington’s multibillion-pound package of military aid as “exactly what is needed”, as Russian president Vladimir Putin praised the Orthodox Church in Moscow for its support of his war.The package saw Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for Bradley fighting vehicles answered, and as millions in his country celebrated Orthodox Christmas, hopes were further raised for Ukraine’s war efforts. United States officials announced that Kyiv’s troops would begin training to use Patriot missile defence systems this month, possibly on US soil.But despite the Russian president ordering a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine during the festive holiday, as proposed by the Orthodox...
China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill
China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
Head of Russia’s Wagner group says his troops have taken control of Soledar
Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with some of his mercenaries in Ukrainian town renowned for its salt mines
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 2