Bills 2023 opponents now set after NFL regular season’s conclusion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL regular season’s conclusion not only means it’s time for the playoffs, it also locks in who the Bills and other teams around the league will be playing next season.

The team announced on Twitter their slate of opponents for 2023, with nine home games on the schedule as a result of the yearly rotation.

The Bills’ 2023 home opponents are:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

The Bills’ 2023 away opponents are:

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

Among the headliners, the Bills will take on the NFC East, the best division in football record-wise this season, which includes former Bills offensive coordinator and now New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll getting a homecoming in Buffalo. The Bills will also welcome the Dallas Cowboys as part of their home schedule.

Alongside the Giants and Cowboys, the Bills will take on three other teams at home that made the playoffs this season in the Dolphins, Buccaneers and Jaguars.

The Bills face some stiff competition in the away portion of their schedule, with matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals likely to draw national attention and potentially alter how the top of the AFC standings will finish next season. The team will also travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, who finished atop the NFC at 14-3 this season.

Road matchups against the Dolphins and Chargers mean that 10 of Buffalo’s 17 games in 2023 will be against teams that qualified for the postseason in 2022.

The Bills’ full 2023 schedule will likely be released sometime in the spring.

