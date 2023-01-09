In the latest edition of Bruins Weekly, David Pastrnak has a week to remember, a popular veteran returns, another veteran finally finds the back of the net and more. On Jan. 9, the NHL announced that Pastrnak was named the first star of the week, and rightfully so. In three games out west, the Bruins’ leading scorer had seven goals and one assist. He had two goals each against the Kings and Sharks, before recording a hat trick in the final game of the perfect 3-0-0 trip against the Ducks, which included two goals just 17 seconds apart.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO