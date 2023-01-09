Read full article on original website
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
Bruins Daily: Bruins Making History; Under The Radar Trade Targets
The increasing NHL trade chatter has more names popping up on the NHL trade market. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. The Boston Bruins are re-writing their own and league history books this season. With the hottest goal scorer in the NHL, in David Pastrnak, and currently the best goalie, in Linus Ullmark, can the Bruins surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens record points mark of 134?
Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets
Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Here's where Bruins stand in The Athletic's new NHL prospect pool rankings
The Boston Bruins have the NHL's best record at 32-4-4. In fact, they are on pace to set the single-season records for the most points and wins in a regular season. Boston's hot start has made the Original Six franchise the favorite to win the 2023 Stanley Cup at the halfway point of the campaign.
Kings host the Sharks after Kempe's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -218, Sharks +177; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Adrian Kempe's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers...
Jim Montgomery To Coach Atlantic Division At All Star Game
With his team sporting the best record in the NHL, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery became the latest Bruin to get an All-Star nod. The NHL announced Wednesday that Montgomery has been named head coach of the Atlantic Division for the 2023 NHL All Star weekend February 3-4 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Revisiting 5 Bold Bruins’ Player Predictions for 2022-23
As the Boston Bruins close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, they are sitting atop the NHL standings with a 32-4-4 record. There have been many surprising performances to help the Black and Gold reach the top of the standings. At the beginning of the season, I...
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More
In the latest edition of Bruins Weekly, David Pastrnak has a week to remember, a popular veteran returns, another veteran finally finds the back of the net and more. On Jan. 9, the NHL announced that Pastrnak was named the first star of the week, and rightfully so. In three games out west, the Bruins’ leading scorer had seven goals and one assist. He had two goals each against the Kings and Sharks, before recording a hat trick in the final game of the perfect 3-0-0 trip against the Ducks, which included two goals just 17 seconds apart.
Sabres recall goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
It comes a few days late, but the Buffalo Sabres have recalled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as expected. The young goaltender was dealing with an illness but is expected to start tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. To make room, the Sabres have reassigned Jack Quinn to the AHL. Luukkonen, 23, is essentially...
Bruins, Kraken have both seen success since last meeting
The Boston Bruins host the Seattle Kraken for the first time this season on Thursday night. So much has changed in the 11 months since the teams first played last February. Boston has vaulted to the top of the NHL standings, using an active 11-0-3 run to pad its first-place lead.
