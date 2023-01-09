Read full article on original website
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with attempted murder has been postponed. Police say 24-year-old Darrius Williams-Abrams and three others were involved in a shooting at a Williston apartment in 2021. The continuance was granted Monday due to a change of defense attorneys. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 30.
