Mckenzie County, ND

KFYR-TV

Attempted murder trial for Williston man postponed

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The trial for a Williston man charged with attempted murder has been postponed. Police say 24-year-old Darrius Williams-Abrams and three others were involved in a shooting at a Williston apartment in 2021. The continuance was granted Monday due to a change of defense attorneys. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 30.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Rig death in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Texas man died at a rig site in Mountrail County Thursday morning. Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel Lee Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas fell into a pit on the site owned by Nabors Oil Drilling. MCSD says rig workers tried to get...
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Williston making improvements to childcare services, but more needed

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Finding childcare anywhere can be difficult, especially in a growing city like Williston. Several new facilities were opened last year, and more are on the way. This is what an ordinary day looks like at Amy’s Angels Childcare, a center that opened up in Williston 11...
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Name change for McKenzie County hamlet approved by Interior Department

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The Department of the Interior has approved a suggested name change for an area in McKenzie County. In a vote Wednesday, the department accepted the name “Homesteaders Gap” to replace “Squaw Gap,” a hamlet in the southwestern part of the county. It’s part of a plan to rename areas with the term “Squaw,” which is considered a slur to Native Americans.
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND

