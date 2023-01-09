Read full article on original website
Beverly A. Grant
2d ago
Ashley just wanted to make Candace miserable because she is. And Ashley still wants her husband back. She's weird!
Shellie Shells
1d ago
Leave Chris alone, he a cool dude. Both Deb was looking for tv time and Ash need a new situation. It's sad that best storyline they could come with was to lie!
Za Za Ramah
1d ago
Sesame street. 🤣🤣🤣 And the girl spoke to Chris first!!! Yeah I saw it. 🙌🤣😒
