ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home

Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Monday, January 9, 2023. Beverly Mae (Blackburn) Hurley was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on December 31, 1933, the daughter of Gardner and Alta Jane (Stigel) Blackburn. She married Bobbie Hurley in the state of Washington on June 23, 1957. Beverly and Bobbie moved to Livonia, Missouri, after Bobbie was discharged from the Army in 1957 and they lived there for a time before moving to Waterloo, Iowa. They then moved back to Washington where Bobbie worked, and Beverly was a homemaker. The family moved back to Livonia in 1969 and made their home there until Bobbie passed away. Beverly eventually moved to Glenwood, Missouri, before recently moving to the Putnam County Care Center when she broke an ankle.
LIVONIA, MO
ktvo.com

LaDonna Kaye (Holloway) Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois, Travis-Noe Funeral Home

LaDonna Kaye (Holloway) Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois, formerly of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 5, 2023 following an automobile accident in Pawnee. The daughter of Carroll Francis and Rhonda Sue (Ruggles) Holloway she was born July 21, 1980 in Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to...
PAWNEE, IL
ktvo.com

Man cut by multiple blades in deadly sawmill accident near Brashear

NEAR BRASHEAR, Mo. — A deadly tragedy happened Wednesday at a northeast Missouri sawmill. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the sawmill on Highway 6, west of Brashear near the Route V intersection. The victim is identified as Brendan Folsom, 21, of Kirksville. Adair County Coroner...
BRASHEAR, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville's Oscar Mayer plant recruiting employees from Guam, Hawaii

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri food processing plant is having a hard time hiring enough employees, so it's looking for workers thousands of miles away. Kirksville's Kraft Heinz plant, which produces various Oscar Mayer products, has implemented a program to recruit employees from the American territory of Guam and the state of Hawaii.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Memphis man hurt in rear-end crash on Highway 136

MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was hurt in a rear-end crash Monday morning. It happened at 8:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Memphis, about one-tenth of a mile west of the Highway 15 intersection. State troopers say a car driven by James McQuoid, of Memphis, was stopped...
MEMPHIS, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff

Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man arrested on weapons charges

NEAR YOUNGSTOWN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing a couple of felony weapons charges following his arrest over the weekend. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Thomas L. Friedrichsen, 47, of rural Kirksville, at his residence near Youngstown. The suspect is now...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking rain changing to snow into Thursday, light accumulation possible

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Rain changes to snow by morning, leaving light accumulation by late Thursday morning. Lows in the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Rain changing to snow early, making roads wet and slushy. Snow accumulation between a dusting and 0.5". Highs come early in the morning with temperatures holding in the mid-30s throughout the day.
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville man gives wife a massive windmill as present

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It's a gift that keeps on giving. For each year of marriage, Mark Henry has built his wife Kimberly, who is a Kirksville native, a special gift: a windmill. This year, Henry went all out, with a massive windmill that doubles as a water pump. KTVO's...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Officers from Kirksville area a key resource for police department

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) has a long history of men and women joining the force to protect and serve the community. While some have come from out of the area, like Chief Scott Williamson, others come from inside the community they serve. Williamson said their...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Caldwell County Jail

Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Zach Nunn: 'This is a horrendous case of patient abuse'

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Tuesday night's discovery of photos and videos which showed female patients being assaulted at the Ottumwa Regional Medical Center has shaken the community. Nurse Practitioner Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, was working an overnight shift at the hospital. After his shift, he was found dead in the employee break room.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man found guilty of May 2019 killing

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been found guilty on multiple charges, including murder. Preston Martin, 42, of Ottumwa, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder as well as burglary and robbery. Martin was charged in the May 2019 stabbing death of Thomas Carlton Foster, 41,...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Apartment complex for factory workers opens in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Bonita Apartments in Ottumwa opened for residents for the first time Tuesday morning. The apartment complex is located in north Ottumwa at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Kenwood Street. The complex will be home to JBS factory workers and their families. The facility has...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Trial set to begin for Ottumwa man charged with 2021 killing

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man facing multiple felony charges, including murder, is set to begin this week. Douglas Spurgeon, of Ottumwa, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2021 death of 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp, also of Ottumwa. Sapp was allegedly stabbed multiple...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Witness testimony takes up day 2 of Spurgeon trial

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Witness testimony began in the trial of a southeast Iowa man accused of murder in 2021. Douglas Spurgeon, of Ottumwa, listened to testimony from two law enforcement officers that detailed their version of the day he is accused of killing Gerald William Sapp. Sapp suffered multiple...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Adair County Health reports 24 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 4-10

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Adair County Health released that the number of COVID-19 and seasonal flu cases fell in the county for the third consecutive week. There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period from Jan. 4 through Jan. 10. That is down from...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy