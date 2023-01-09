Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Monday, January 9, 2023. Beverly Mae (Blackburn) Hurley was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on December 31, 1933, the daughter of Gardner and Alta Jane (Stigel) Blackburn. She married Bobbie Hurley in the state of Washington on June 23, 1957. Beverly and Bobbie moved to Livonia, Missouri, after Bobbie was discharged from the Army in 1957 and they lived there for a time before moving to Waterloo, Iowa. They then moved back to Washington where Bobbie worked, and Beverly was a homemaker. The family moved back to Livonia in 1969 and made their home there until Bobbie passed away. Beverly eventually moved to Glenwood, Missouri, before recently moving to the Putnam County Care Center when she broke an ankle.
ktvo.com
LaDonna Kaye (Holloway) Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
LaDonna Kaye (Holloway) Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois, formerly of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 5, 2023 following an automobile accident in Pawnee. The daughter of Carroll Francis and Rhonda Sue (Ruggles) Holloway she was born July 21, 1980 in Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to...
ktvo.com
Man cut by multiple blades in deadly sawmill accident near Brashear
NEAR BRASHEAR, Mo. — A deadly tragedy happened Wednesday at a northeast Missouri sawmill. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the sawmill on Highway 6, west of Brashear near the Route V intersection. The victim is identified as Brendan Folsom, 21, of Kirksville. Adair County Coroner...
ktvo.com
Kirksville's Oscar Mayer plant recruiting employees from Guam, Hawaii
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri food processing plant is having a hard time hiring enough employees, so it's looking for workers thousands of miles away. Kirksville's Kraft Heinz plant, which produces various Oscar Mayer products, has implemented a program to recruit employees from the American territory of Guam and the state of Hawaii.
ktvo.com
Memphis man hurt in rear-end crash on Highway 136
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was hurt in a rear-end crash Monday morning. It happened at 8:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Memphis, about one-tenth of a mile west of the Highway 15 intersection. State troopers say a car driven by James McQuoid, of Memphis, was stopped...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested on weapons charges
NEAR YOUNGSTOWN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing a couple of felony weapons charges following his arrest over the weekend. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Thomas L. Friedrichsen, 47, of rural Kirksville, at his residence near Youngstown. The suspect is now...
abc17news.com
Tracking rain changing to snow into Thursday, light accumulation possible
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in late. Rain changes to snow by morning, leaving light accumulation by late Thursday morning. Lows in the lower 30s. TOMORROW: Rain changing to snow early, making roads wet and slushy. Snow accumulation between a dusting and 0.5". Highs come early in the morning with temperatures holding in the mid-30s throughout the day.
ktvo.com
Kirksville man gives wife a massive windmill as present
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It's a gift that keeps on giving. For each year of marriage, Mark Henry has built his wife Kimberly, who is a Kirksville native, a special gift: a windmill. This year, Henry went all out, with a massive windmill that doubles as a water pump. KTVO's...
ktvo.com
Officers from Kirksville area a key resource for police department
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) has a long history of men and women joining the force to protect and serve the community. While some have come from out of the area, like Chief Scott Williamson, others come from inside the community they serve. Williamson said their...
ktvo.com
Kirksville School Board works towards improving quality of education in district
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Transportation and infrastructure were at the forefront of the discussion at the Kirksville School District board meeting on Wednesday. The school received and accepted the official termination of service from Weber Bus, Inc. Back in December, the Weber family announced they were retiring from bus services,...
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
ktvo.com
Missouri personal property assessment forms to be submitted by March 1
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — After many Missourians just paid personal property taxes for 2022, residents in the past couple of weeks have received a personal property tax assessment form in the mail. The form lists all the personal property the county believes an individual owned as of January 1. If...
ktvo.com
Zach Nunn: 'This is a horrendous case of patient abuse'
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Tuesday night's discovery of photos and videos which showed female patients being assaulted at the Ottumwa Regional Medical Center has shaken the community. Nurse Practitioner Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, was working an overnight shift at the hospital. After his shift, he was found dead in the employee break room.
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man found guilty of May 2019 killing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been found guilty on multiple charges, including murder. Preston Martin, 42, of Ottumwa, was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder as well as burglary and robbery. Martin was charged in the May 2019 stabbing death of Thomas Carlton Foster, 41,...
ktvo.com
Apartment complex for factory workers opens in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Bonita Apartments in Ottumwa opened for residents for the first time Tuesday morning. The apartment complex is located in north Ottumwa at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Kenwood Street. The complex will be home to JBS factory workers and their families. The facility has...
ktvo.com
Trial set to begin for Ottumwa man charged with 2021 killing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man facing multiple felony charges, including murder, is set to begin this week. Douglas Spurgeon, of Ottumwa, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2021 death of 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp, also of Ottumwa. Sapp was allegedly stabbed multiple...
ktvo.com
Witness testimony takes up day 2 of Spurgeon trial
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Witness testimony began in the trial of a southeast Iowa man accused of murder in 2021. Douglas Spurgeon, of Ottumwa, listened to testimony from two law enforcement officers that detailed their version of the day he is accused of killing Gerald William Sapp. Sapp suffered multiple...
ktvo.com
Adair County Health reports 24 new COVID-19 cases for Jan. 4-10
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Adair County Health released that the number of COVID-19 and seasonal flu cases fell in the county for the third consecutive week. There were 24 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period from Jan. 4 through Jan. 10. That is down from...
Comments / 0