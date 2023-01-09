St. Michael the Archangel's Victoria Swingle voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)

Congratulations to St. Michael the Archangel's Victoria Swingle , who was voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31) . She received more than 49 percent of the votes.

Swingle scored 24 points in a win over Lafayette County on Wednesday and tallied her 1,000th point in the victory.

Bishop LeBlond's Shae Lewis finished second in the voting with more than 25 percent of the vote.

Previous winners: Lutheran North's Bryce Spiller (Dec. 19-24), Springfield Glendale's Reilly Heman (Dec. 12-17), Monett's Blaine Salsman (Dec. 5-10), East Buchanan's Trevor Klein (Nov. 28-Dec. 4), Reeds Spring's James Dowdy (Nov. 21-26), Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest (Nov. 14-19), Pleasant Hill's Dylan Kauffman (Nov. 7-12), Westminster Christian's Emma Fairchild, Seckman's Cole Ruble (Oct. 24-29), Fatima's Taylor Baumhoer (Oct. 17-22), Jasper's Juan Rivera (Oct. 10-15), Kirkwood's Deion Brown (Oct. 3-8), Parkway North's Zyan Royal (Sept. 26-Oct. 1), Liberty North's Ella Hayes (Sept. 19-24), North Platte's Colton Kirkham (Sept. 12-17), Truman's Freddie Sheppard (Sept. 4-10), Hannibal's Aneyas Williams (Aug. 29-Sept. 3) and Truman's Cecilia Mora (Aug. 22-28).

Here's another look at the rest of the nominees:

Izzy Ackley, Timberland girls swimming

Won the 100-yard backstroke and set a new school record in the 100-yard butterfly (57.09) at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational.

Cassidy Benwell, North Point girls wrestling

Claimed the 120-pound title at The Wonder Woman Tournament with a 6-0 mark – all coming from pins.

Arhmad Branch, Festus boys basketball

Secured his 1,000th career point on a dunk at the Central Christmas Tournament in a game against South Iron.

Martez Burse, South Iron boys basketball

He went 11 for 12 from the free throw and had 23 points in an 86-56 win over DeSoto in the Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Chris Tournament on Tuesday.

Brennan Carey, Nixa boys wrestling

Posted a 5-0 mark at the Carthage Christmas Duals, winning three by pins for the Eagles.

Brenya Crahan, Nixa girls wrestling

Improved to 27-0 with a championship at the 135 pounds at The Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia.

Catherine Dutton, Willard girls wrestling

The defending state champion improved to 15-0 on the year with five wins by fall – all in the first period – to take first in the 235-pound division at The Wonder Woman Tournament.

Mikah Edwards, Helias Catholic girls basketball

A track and field signee for Pittsburg State, she delivered the game-winning basket with a shot with 2.5 seconds left to beat Staley, 42-41. The day prior, she hit three free throws with 1.7 seconds left to beat Bishop Miege (Kan.).

Kyan Evans, Staley boys basketball

The Colorado State recruit had a triple-double in a 77-42 win over Blue Springs at the William Jewell Holiday Classic with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Joseph Graves, Southern Missouri RUSH boys basketball

The 6-foot-6 senior helped the home school program secure a win over Marionville in the semifinals of the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Charlie Gregg, Holden girls wrestling

Had five pins, four within 30 seconds, to take first place in the 140-pound division at the Parkview Lady Viking Classic on Wednesday. She is now 13-1 on the year.

Maddie Kubicki, Park Hill South girls wrestling

The three-time state champion went 5-0 with five first-period pins in The Wonder Woman Tournament and is now 20-0 on the year.

Shae Lewis, St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond girls basketball

Helped the Lady Eagles repeat as the champion of the LeBlond Holiday Tournament, scoring 16 points – 43 for the tournament – and was named the tournament MVP.

Sam Melton, Carl Junction boys wrestling

Posted a 6-0 mark to claim first place at the Kinloch Classic in Springfield and was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler as the Bulldogs won the 22-team meet.

Ty Mills, Potosi boys basketball

The senior was averaging six points per game but broke out for 21 to help the Trojans post a 68-52 win over Fredericktown.

Ian Ngugi, Lamar boys basketball

The junior scored 28 points in a 74-67 win over Niangua in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word girls basketball

The Nebraska signee recorded 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the defending state champions post a 64-37 win over John Burroughs on Wednesday.

Heaven Shockley, Lebanon girls basketball

The 6-1 senior tallied her 1,000th career point in a loss to Republic in the Pink & White Classic championship game.

Brett Smith, Troy Buchanan boys wrestling

He went 6-0 and in a battle of state champions, Smith got a 3-1 win over Neosho’s Eli Zar at the Granite City (Illinois) Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

Emma Sleeper, Pilot Grove girls basketball

The junior helped her team improve to 9-0 on the year in a 52-29 win over Montrose on Thursday and scored her 1,000th career point in the triumph.

Fletravion Stanback, Charleston boys basketball

Tallied 29 points in an 81-48 win over Woodland on Tuesday in the SE Missouri Christmas Tournament.

Tatum Torres, Greenfield girls basketball

The senior had a double-double against Ash Grove on Tuesday with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Added another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 56-23 win over Fordland in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic.

Emily Wheeler, Drexel girls basketball

In the William D. Gordon Holiday Classic, she guided the Bobcats to a 69-15 win over Miami and surpassed 2,000th career points in the contest.

Cody Yates, Kingston boys basketball

Scored 29 points for the Cougars in the semifinals of the Valle Warrior Classic against St. Vincent on Thursday – pushing him past the 1,000th point mark for his career.

