ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

St. Michael the Archangel's Victoria Swingle voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGOP_0k8daLpa00

Congratulations to St. Michael the Archangel's Victoria Swingle , who was voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31) . She received more than 49 percent of the votes.

Swingle scored 24 points in a win over Lafayette County on Wednesday and tallied her 1,000th point in the victory.

Bishop LeBlond's Shae Lewis finished second in the voting with more than 25 percent of the vote.

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 2-7)?

Previous winners: Lutheran North's Bryce Spiller (Dec. 19-24), Springfield Glendale's Reilly Heman (Dec. 12-17), Monett's Blaine Salsman (Dec. 5-10), East Buchanan's Trevor Klein (Nov. 28-Dec. 4), Reeds Spring's James Dowdy (Nov. 21-26), Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest (Nov. 14-19), Pleasant Hill's Dylan Kauffman (Nov. 7-12), Westminster Christian's Emma Fairchild, Seckman's Cole Ruble (Oct. 24-29), Fatima's Taylor Baumhoer (Oct. 17-22), Jasper's Juan Rivera (Oct. 10-15), Kirkwood's Deion Brown (Oct. 3-8), Parkway North's Zyan Royal (Sept. 26-Oct. 1), Liberty North's Ella Hayes (Sept. 19-24), North Platte's Colton Kirkham (Sept. 12-17), Truman's Freddie Sheppard (Sept. 4-10), Hannibal's Aneyas Williams (Aug. 29-Sept. 3) and Truman's Cecilia Mora (Aug. 22-28).

Here's another look at the rest of the nominees:

Izzy Ackley, Timberland girls swimming

Won the 100-yard backstroke and set a new school record in the 100-yard butterfly (57.09) at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational.

Cassidy Benwell, North Point girls wrestling

Claimed the 120-pound title at The Wonder Woman Tournament with a 6-0 mark – all coming from pins.

Arhmad Branch, Festus boys basketball

Secured his 1,000th career point on a dunk at the Central Christmas Tournament in a game against South Iron.

Martez Burse, South Iron boys basketball

He went 11 for 12 from the free throw and had 23 points in an 86-56 win over DeSoto in the Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Chris Tournament on Tuesday.

Brennan Carey, Nixa boys wrestling

Posted a 5-0 mark at the Carthage Christmas Duals, winning three by pins for the Eagles.

Brenya Crahan, Nixa girls wrestling

Improved to 27-0 with a championship at the 135 pounds at The Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia.

Catherine Dutton, Willard girls wrestling

The defending state champion improved to 15-0 on the year with five wins by fall – all in the first period – to take first in the 235-pound division at The Wonder Woman Tournament.

Mikah Edwards, Helias Catholic girls basketball

A track and field signee for Pittsburg State, she delivered the game-winning basket with a shot with 2.5 seconds left to beat Staley, 42-41. The day prior, she hit three free throws with 1.7 seconds left to beat Bishop Miege (Kan.).

Kyan Evans, Staley boys basketball

The Colorado State recruit had a triple-double in a 77-42 win over Blue Springs at the William Jewell Holiday Classic with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Joseph Graves, Southern Missouri RUSH boys basketball

The 6-foot-6 senior helped the home school program secure a win over Marionville in the semifinals of the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Charlie Gregg, Holden girls wrestling

Had five pins, four within 30 seconds, to take first place in the 140-pound division at the Parkview Lady Viking Classic on Wednesday. She is now 13-1 on the year.

Maddie Kubicki, Park Hill South girls wrestling

The three-time state champion went 5-0 with five first-period pins in The Wonder Woman Tournament and is now 20-0 on the year.

Shae Lewis, St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond girls basketball

Helped the Lady Eagles repeat as the champion of the LeBlond Holiday Tournament, scoring 16 points – 43 for the tournament – and was named the tournament MVP.

Sam Melton, Carl Junction boys wrestling

Posted a 6-0 mark to claim first place at the Kinloch Classic in Springfield and was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler as the Bulldogs won the 22-team meet.

Ty Mills, Potosi boys basketball

The senior was averaging six points per game but broke out for 21 to help the Trojans post a 68-52 win over Fredericktown.

Ian Ngugi, Lamar boys basketball

The junior scored 28 points in a 74-67 win over Niangua in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word girls basketball

The Nebraska signee recorded 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the defending state champions post a 64-37 win over John Burroughs on Wednesday.

Heaven Shockley, Lebanon girls basketball

The 6-1 senior tallied her 1,000th career point in a loss to Republic in the Pink & White Classic championship game.

Brett Smith, Troy Buchanan boys wrestling

He went 6-0 and in a battle of state champions, Smith got a 3-1 win over Neosho’s Eli Zar at the Granite City (Illinois) Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

Emma Sleeper, Pilot Grove girls basketball

The junior helped her team improve to 9-0 on the year in a 52-29 win over Montrose on Thursday and scored her 1,000th career point in the triumph.

Fletravion Stanback, Charleston boys basketball

Tallied 29 points in an 81-48 win over Woodland on Tuesday in the SE Missouri Christmas Tournament.

Tatum Torres, Greenfield girls basketball

The senior had a double-double against Ash Grove on Tuesday with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Added another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 56-23 win over Fordland in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic.

Emily Wheeler, Drexel girls basketball

In the William D. Gordon Holiday Classic, she guided the Bobcats to a 69-15 win over Miami and surpassed 2,000th career points in the contest.

Cody Yates, Kingston boys basketball

Scored 29 points for the Cougars in the semifinals of the Valle Warrior Classic against St. Vincent on Thursday – pushing him past the 1,000th point mark for his career.

Download the SBLive Sports App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Comments / 0

Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Jan. 10 Boys State Basketball Rankings

The Jan. 10 boys state basketball rankings have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Chaminade, Rock Bridge, Park Hill. CLASS 5. 1 De Smet. 2 Cardinal Ritter. 3 Central (Cape Girardeau) 4 St. Francis Borgia. 5 Westminster...
MISSOURI STATE
scoopswithdannymac.com

Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – January 11, 2023

The St. Louis metro area is once again represented well in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 poll released Tuesday evening. Kirkwood joined the Class 6 list in the No. 10 slot as they continued to be undefeated on the year while CBC remains in the Class 6 top five. De Smet leads a group of five local teams ranked in the Class 5 rankings while Vashon is atop the Class 4 list. Principia is the lone area team ranked in Class 2 as they sit in the No. 2 slot.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch

Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and cold temperatures are making a return to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking some snow fall and above freezing temperatures on Thursday morning. Multiple schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Thursday. Canceled classes: Morgan Co. R-I (Stover) SchoolsMorgan Co. R-II (Versailles) SchoolsSouth The post Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjfmradio.com

Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kagstv.com

Buc-ee's prepares to open new Texas location before expansion to Colorado, Missouri

HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's is doubling down on its commitment to Texas one last time before its 2023 expansion begins. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the newest travel center will break ground in Hillsboro, which is about an hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It's the first groundbreaking of the new year with locations coming to Colorado and Missouri later.
HILLSBORO, TX
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
FOX 2

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
MISSOURI STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy